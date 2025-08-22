What happened to Lil Nas X? A look into rappers' Health issues amid hospitalization over potential overdose

Lil Nas X claimed earlier this year that he was going through a difficult phase (Image via Getty)

Lil Nas X is trending again as he was taken to the hospital following an alleged overdose on August 21, 2025. Notably, the issue emerged after the rapper was reportedly roaming on the streets of Los Angeles without clothes during the early morning hours, as per People magazine.

Lil was arrested after being charged with “Battery on a Police Officer”, as revealed by the Los Angeles Police Department to E! News. Apart from that, he was also hospitalized, and further updates are awaited on his current condition.

A video was also acquired by TMZ, where Lil Nas X was spotted on the road, and he even put a traffic cone on his head at one point. While speaking to the outlet, the law enforcement sources claimed that the artist was still at the hospital. The clip featured Lil appearing only in white underwear and boots.

The latest update arrives around four months after Lil suffered from paralysis. He posted a video on social media, saying that he was having trouble moving his face on the right, and he could not laugh at the same time. Lil recorded the video on a hospital bed, and he was heard saying:

“Oh my God, bro. Ahhh. Ahhh. So, yeah. Soooo lost control of the right side of my face.”

As per ABC News, a few insiders have claimed that Lil Nas X had to be forcibly taken away by the police officers as he was reportedly refusing to cooperate with them. Another source also stated that Lil allegedly punched an officer.

Meanwhile, Lil’s representatives are yet to share more details on the viral video and his arrest. The arrest happened after several people got in touch with the LAPD after witnessing Lil in the middle of the road.

Lil Nas X admitted earlier this year that he was going through a tough phase

Back on February 19, 2025, a video of the Saturday Night Live star was shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter). Although the source of the clip remains unknown, Lil was heard saying that he was dealing with a “difficult” phase for the last few years.

While Lil Nas X did not explain the problems that he was reportedly suffering from, he continued by opening up on what he has been up to, as he said:

“I’m just now, like arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I’m doing. And I’m trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all.”

Around a month before he shared the Instagram video from the hospital bed, Lil appeared for another interview with People magazine while attending the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

He said during the conversation that no exciting things were going on in his life, due to which he opted to maintain a distance from the limelight. Lil Nas X revealed how things changed for him after he started following a different path in his life.

“I jumped straight into adulthood with extreme fame around me. So it was really nice to be just outside walking and meeting people in the streets and eating at restaurants, just even alone, spending a lot of alone time in solitude”, Lil said.

The Atlanta, Georgia native’s second album, Dreamboy, is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2025. His first album, Montero, was released around four years ago and reached the top of the US Billboard 200 and other charts.