Lil Nas X's confession about struggles resurfaces after hospitalization

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: Lil Nas X attends the "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.

Rapper Lil Nas X has openly acknowledged that he faced personal challenges before his recent arrest and hospitalization in Los Angeles linked to an alleged drug incident. Just six months ago, he shared with fans on social media that the last few years were "pretty difficult," pointing to ongoing struggles that have now come into sharper focus.

Lil Nas X opens up about gaining confidence and making music with a new focus after past struggles

A video of Lil Nas is circulating on social media. In the clip, the 26-year-old rapper talked about his state of mind, explaining that he was only just beginning to feel genuine confidence in himself and his work. He made it clear that he's now making his music with more focus and creative energy, saying that his career pauses should not be seen as him being "flaky."

In his words:

"I'm just now arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I’m doing, and I’m trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all."

Looking back, he said that when his 2021 album Montero came out, he cared too much about making it a commercial hit. Now, he wants to enjoy making music. He opened up about this just a few months before he ended up in the hospital and got arrested in Los Angeles following an alleged drug-related incident - a problem he had hinted at before on social media, noting that the last few years had been really hard.

Lil Nas X embraces freedom and joy as he enters a new era in music

Lil Nas X is starting a new creative chapter, signaling a shift toward more joy and love in his music. Looking back at his last work, the rapper said that while he had fun, he wants to be even liberated this time. He said:

"I wanna go out here in this f–king world, and I wanna wave my hands in the sky and move about freely. I need you guys to stick beside me..."

Soon after, he dropped his EP Days Before Dreamboy and said his time away from the spotlight between albums on purpose. Talking to People, the star told them he wanted to step back and live a normal life before moving on to his next big drop. In his words:

"I had to experience a mundane life."

