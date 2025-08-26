Who is Lil Nas X’s father? Rapper’s dad Robert Stafford denies son was on drugs before police altercation

Lil Nas X poses with his father Robert Stafford at The Gathering Spot on October 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia (Image via Getty)

Lil Nas X’s father recently opened up about the Grammy award-winning rapper’s August 21 arrest. Lil Nas X is facing four felony charges, including three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer in court, as per People Magazine. While the rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being supported by his father, he faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Lil Nas X was born to R.L. Stafford, also known as Robert. A gospel singer, Stafford split from his partner, Lil Nas X’s mother, when the rapper was five, as per Vogue. Lil Nas X, who was born as Montero Lamar Hill, lived with his grandmother after his parents’ break-up, with Stafford gaining custody of his young son when the latter was nine years old, noted the media outlet.

Despite his ardent passion for gospel singing, Stafford was not able to follow his dreams, and works as a warehouse supervisor, as per an interview he once gave to Peachtree TV. However, his son’s success has allowed him to revisit his own musical dreams. In Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, his father performed in the choir for the single, Dead Right Now, according to another report by Vogue. Stafford also worked on a gospel album on YouTube, titled One Man, One Mic, One God. Now, Stafford works on a podcast and a reality TV show called Celebrity Mamas Check-in.

What did Robert Stafford say about Lil Nas X’s arrest?

Lil Nas X was accused of getting into a physical altercation with the police after reports surfaced of him walking naked along Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, according to People Magazine. A report filed on the musical artist obtained by the magazine revealed that he was accused of using unlawful “force and violence” to “inflict and injury.”

Hill was hospitalized for treatment before being arrested. After a hearing on August 25, Hill’s bond was set at $75,000, with a judge also ordering the rapper to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings four times a week, as per People Magazine.

While exiting a courthouse in Van Nuys, California, on August 25, Robert Stafford spoke to the media and firmly denied reports alleging that his son had used any “illegal drugs,” as per US Weekly. Stafford also spoke about the current condition his son is in, and said,

“He’s very remorseful for what happened, but it can happen to any family. He’s going to get the help that he needs. And just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone…We shed tears, we shed laughter, but he’s in great spirits. Keep praying for him.”

According to US Weekly, Stafford also told the media that Lil Nas X is “doing great mentally,” and is “in good spirits.”

This is not the first time that Robert Stafford has spoken out in defense of his son

Back in 2021, Lil Nas X, who publicly came out as gay in 2019, faced h*mophobic rants from rapper DaBaby and Boosie Badazz, as per Distractify. Robert Stafford immediately clapped back at the rapper. Taking to social media, Stafford, according to Distractify, wrote:

“How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women, and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids. Man sit your old man looking a** down.”

Lil Nas X himself has provided an insight into how his father handled the news of his son coming out as gay. During a conversation with Vogue, the rapper said:

“We have become closer. I mean, especially now because I don’t have anything to hide. It was a shock for him.”

It remains to be seen how the recent legal conflict in Lil Nas X’s life plays out.