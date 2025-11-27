"You earned this": Bindi Irwin celebrates Robert's Dancing with the Stars triumph with a heartfelt post

Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin (Image via Getty)

Bindi Irwin celebrated her brother Robert Irwin’s Dancing with the Stars Season 34 victory with a message that spoke directly from the heart.

Moments after Robert and his partner Witney Carson were announced as the champions, Bindi shared an emotional social media post celebrating his win, writing,



“Words can’t describe how proud I am of you. You EARNED this.”



The caption of her post, her embrace, and the moment captured online formed an instant snapshot of what his triumph meant to the Irwin family.







Bindi Irwin’s tribute and the legacy of Dancing with the Stars

The siblings' reunion meant way more than just a happy family embrace. Bindi Irwin took home the trophy on Dancing with the Stars in 2015 - a year filled with deep feelings, powerful moments, also strong ties to her dad, Steve Irwin.

Now, a decade later, she watched her younger brother accomplish the same feat.

In her Instagram post, Bindi shared a video of the two embracing backstage as Robert held the Mirrorball Trophy. Across the clip, she wrote:



“10 years ago, I won Dancing With the Stars. Tonight, my little brother takes HIS mirrorball home.”



Bindi later posted another photo — this time posing with Robert while each held their respective Mirrorball trophies. She wrote,



“TWO MIRRORBALLS NOW CALL AUSTRALIA ZOO HOME!!!!” followed by “Congratulations and all the love in the world to Robert and Witney. What. A. Night.”



Her messages quickly became one of the most-shared reactions to the Season 34 finale, with many fans noting how extraordinary it was to see two siblings win Dancing with the Stars in different eras of the show.

Inside Robert Irwin and Witney Carson’s winning night

The Season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars included three rounds: a Judges’ Choice routine, an Instant Dance, and a Freestyle.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson performed a Quickstep for the Judges’ Choice, followed by a Cha-Cha in the Instant Dance segment.

Their Freestyle — widely praised by fans — helped secure their strong overall total of 89 points, tying with Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa.

The final fan vote proved decisive. Co-host Julianne Hough described it as “one of the tightest” finales the show had experienced, with Robert and Witney ultimately declared the winners.

Following the announcement, Robert said:



“Thank you for changing my life.”



Witney Carson, who earned her second Mirrorball Trophy with the win, added:



“I’m so grateful for Robert, honestly. I already feel like I won with him as my friend, and I can’t thank you enough.”



The victory also marked a symbolic return for Carson, who first won in Season 19 a decade earlier.

For Robert, it represented the culmination of a run shaped by dedication and resilience — particularly after pushing through rib pain in the final days of competition.

A family story carried through the ballroom

Robert entered Dancing with the Stars with his own reputation — that of a wildlife conservationist, TV presenter, and the enthusiastic young boy once seen on The Crocodile Hunter. But on this stage, he carved out something distinct: a narrative of discipline, performance, and gratitude.

Bindi’s reaction framed that accomplishment as a continuation of something larger — not a legacy forced upon him, but a joy shared by two siblings who have lived much of their lives before the public’s eyes.

Her final words to him — “You EARNED this” — echoed across the fandom precisely because they captured the spirit of both the victory and the relationship at its centre.

As Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars concluded, it did more than introduce another champion. It marked a milestone in one of television’s best-known families, bringing the Irwins back into the spotlight in a way no scripted celebration could replicate.

