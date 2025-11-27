Love Island Australia's Gabby fires off at Jotham and storms off the firepit after discovering the latter's coupling with Jaide

Love Island Australia 2025 (Image via YouTube official handle)

Love Island Australia season 7 saw another explosive Fire Pit featuring plenty of drama, shock, and confrontation.

Two new bombshells had arrived earlier, causing havoc in the lives of the connections of the two men they had chosen to go to Hotel Amore with in Love Island Australia.

Jaide chose Jotham while Emma decided to go with Kye, as things got steamier in the Hotel Amore, with the couples kissing and cuddling, and leaving Gabby and Yana overthinking and speculating.

Islanders were called to the Fire Pit to know about what happened at the Hotel Amore, and to know whether Kye and Jotham had decided to stick with the new connections.

If they had returned alone, it was meant to indicate that they were sticking with their current couple. If they return with the bombshells, then they couple with them, leaving their original partner single and very vulnerable.

The latest Love Island Australia Fire Pit became a war zone as Jotham entered together with Jaide, which made Gabby fume with anger.

Here's what Gabby said in the Fire Pit of Love Island Australia

The fire pit became an emotional battlefield the moment it was Gabby’s turn to face the truth about Jotham’s time at Hotel Amore. She walked in, hopeful but clearly anxious, admitting,

"Yeah. I mean, I'm very curious, but look, before all of this, we did have a conversation if anything like this happened, and he said he would never do anything."

Then Jotham walked in with Jaide. And Gabby’s face said everything before she opened her mouth.

Sophie asked him to explain, and he tried to justify the switch:

"It’s been a very hard decision for sure… I did make a great connection with Jade. We are quite compatible… and I think in here, unfortunately, I kept unintentionally hurting and doing wrong to Gabby."

He even tried to apologize to Gabby then and there, saying:

"I would like to apologize for sure. I think I would like to have a conversation with you, talk through everything."

When Jaide was asked by Sophie Monk, who was stuck in an awkward position about her connection with Jotham, she added,

"Every conversation, every interaction, I felt like we just learned more about each other, and it was just all green ticks in the boxes, and talking to him was coming up with boxes I didn’t even realize exist."

That’s when Gabby lost her cool and all the patience gathered so far, unleashing in full force. Overwhelmed and furious, she cut in, saying,

"Babe, I can’t, I can’t right now. I just can’t. Like, I’m way too hot to be standing up next to these two right now. And your outfit’s so ugly. You could have done a bit better for her."

She did not hold back on what she really thought, further adding furiously,

"He’s not a man, babe. He’s a little boy. It’s done. I don’t want to speak to him at all ever again. Like you embarrassed me so many times, played in my face so many times."

Sophie wrapped it up by officially coupling Jotham and Jade, but the damage was already done. Gabby stormed off, heels in hand, completely overwhelmed.

Later, breaking down in tears, she confessed,

“I literally feel so f--king humiliated right now. It hurts.”

And in true Gabby fashion, she tried to shake it off with,

“He’s a f--king little boy, I’m not f--king crying over him.”

Stay tuned for more updates.