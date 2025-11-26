“It was a messaging thing”: Love Island Australia alum Yana makes shocking revelation about Kye

Yana and Kye (Image via Instagram/@yanammarks)

Love Island Australia alum Yana recently made a big revelation about her former boyfriend Kye. In the newest episode of Love Island Australia Kye and Emma seemingly stir up the pot while Yana breaks down in tears.

As thinks are looking problematic between Yana and Kye, things are building between Yana and Dylan. Dylan is not new to the concept of Hotel Amor, as he also warns Yana that "being in a room with someone you're attracted to is a recipe for disaster". ﻿

On her appearance on the Love Island podcast, Officially Unpacked, Yana revealed that she had earlier caught Kye messaging other girls behind her back. Yana stated,

“He didn’t physically cheat that I know of, but it was a messaging thing, but it had happened quite a few times.”

Love Island Australia alum Yana opens up about her split with Kye

As Yana revealed all about Kye texting other girls, she further said that she walked away after it happened several times.

"The time that I broke up with him, I pretty much said to him, ‘If this happens again, I’m walking away, which is exactly what I did.” “And I think me saying that the last time he did it is really what got me to put my foot down and be like, I’m actually done, like I’m walking away from this because I’m not copping it anymore.”

Yana pointed out that she had not walked away from the relationship at that time, the texting would have led to physical cheating as well.

“But our relationship was so toxic by the end of it that it was just falling apart. And it was a matter of time before something like that happened.”

As Yana is talking to Dylan in the villa, she also opens up about Kye checking in hotel Amor, as she said,

"It definitely got me thinking ﻿about if Kye got that same question and how he would have reacted. I'm just hoping Kye has respected the boundaries we placed."

What led to Kye’s arrival in the Love Island Villa?

While Kya and Yana had alleged each other of cheating, show executive producers have revealed in Officially Unpacked that Kye was a pivotal character in Yana’s application. As executive producer Josie Steele and creative director Alex Mavroidakis said,

“She talked about Kye a lot in her application, and he looked interesting,” she said. “So we just reached out and asked if he would be interested in applying. It wasn’t like we were like, he definitely has to come on, she definitely has to come on,” he said. “We just thought, interesting — let’s meet him and see if he’s interesting as well.”

In the newest episode of Love Island Australia, Yana expresses her anger as she breaks in tears and sobs, saying,

“I'm f--ked, He's going to mess up again."

Mia seemingly reassures Gabby and Yana as she says,

"This is just a test, and if they f--k up, they're not for you.”

Stay tuned for more updates.