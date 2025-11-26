Eva Green becomes an exciting new addition to Wednesday season 3 as Aunt Ophelia

Eva Green is set to star in season three of Wednesday, playing Morticia Addams’ sister, Ophelia Frump.

Wednesday season 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix, and new mysteries and some new additions can be seen in this season. Recently, Netflix announced some major updates related to the Wednesday season 3, which has sent fans into shock and piqued their interest. The most anticipated additions to Wednesday season 3 are Eva Green, who will step into the role of the enigmatic Aunt Ophelia. Season 3 brings back Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, and Hunter Doohan.

Netflix made this announcement with a theatrical post on X. The post said, “Aunt Ophelia has arrived. Woefully welcoming Eva Green to WEDNESDAY Season 3.”

Aunt Ophelia has arrived.



Woefully welcoming Eva Green to WEDNESDAY Season 3. pic.twitter.com/wDA8pkQw7k — Netflix (@netflix) November 25, 2025



Aunt Ophelia: What’s her story



This new season is expected to delve deep into the past associated with the Addams Family and the tragedies surrounding Ophelia, who is a raven, just like Wednesday, and possesses some psychic powers, which she utilises more than any other member of the Addams family. This had some severe consequences for which Ophelia's mother, Hester Frump, played by Joanna Lumley, had to put her in a Psychiatric Hospital, which was very ominous, and Ophelia somehow managed to escape from there and never returned. It will be exciting to see all the twists and turns she will bring to the new season. It has made the fans curious and excited at the same time.

As The Hollywood Reporter reported, co-creators and co-showrunners, Al Gough and Miles Millar, said about Eva Green joining as Aunt Ophelia



"Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting and beautifully unpredictable. Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia".

And further added that

"We're excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday's world."

Eva Green expressed her excitement to join the team on Wednesday.

She said, "I'm thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can't wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family."

.

Eva Green: Where have we seen her before

Eva Green is one of the most exciting additions to the Netflix series. Previously, Eva Green has made her mark with her performances in Penny Dreadful, Casino Royale, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and 300: Rise of an Empire.

Stay tuned for further updates!