Wednesday season 2 cast guide: All about the new and returning characters

WEDNESDAY: SEASON 2 (2025). Photo: ©Netflix / Courtesy Netflix

Wednesday season 2 is finally releasing. The eight-episode sophomore run arrives in two four-chapter drops, Part 1 on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 on September 3, 2025, and it restores Jenna Ortega’s psychic sleuth to the academy alongside every core Addams, plus a roster of high-profile recruits.

Returning regulars include Morticia, Gomez, Enid, Uncle Fester, Thing and a newly enrolled Pugsley, while fresh faces such as Steve Buscemi’s fiery Principal Barry Dort, Billie Piper’s enigmatic Capri and Lady Gaga’s teacher Rosaline Rotwood headline the new intake.

Unveiled in Netflix’s July 9, 2025, trailer and confirmed by Tudum, the season pivots toward “darker, more horror-movie-worthy” mysteries, splits its release for summer momentum, and promises deeper arcs for supporting classmates.

Wednesday season 2 cast guide: new and returning characters

Returning characters

1) Wednesday Addams as Jenna Ortega, producer-star Ortega hints at “very graphic” set pieces that rank among her “favorite footage” of the series so far, signalling her hands-on influence this year.

2) Enid Sinclair as Emma Myers resumes as Wednesday’s werewolf best friend, whose full lunar powers now surface on-screen.

3) Morticia & Gomez Addams, as Catherine Zeta-Jones & Luis Guzmán are promoted to series regulars, steering family politics while guiding Wednesday’s visions.

4) Pugsley Addams as Isaac Ordonez, now a Nevermore first-year grappling with latent talents.

Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), Lurch (Joonas Suotamo), Thing (Victor Dorobantu), Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday), Eugene Ottinger (Moosa Mostafa) and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) also return.

New characters

1) Principal Barry Dort, as Steve Buscemi joins as Nevermore’s pyrokinetic head. Buscemi spoke highly of Ortega in a People exclusive dated April 19, 2025. He stated,

"She's just, she's so sharp and funny and down to earth. And just a wonderful actress, a wonderful scene partner. The best."

2) Capri as Billie Piper plays a cryptic student whose allegiance is unclear.

3) Grandmama Hester Frump, as Joanna Lumley deepens Addams lore with occult humour.

4) Rosaline Rotwood as Lady Gaga appears mid-season as a legendary teacher whose viral dance history mirrors the show’s internet footprint.

Dr. Rachel Fairburn as Thandiwe Newton, Professor Orloff as Christopher Lloyd, Bruno as Noah Taylor, Agnes DeMille as Evie Templeton, Slurp as Owen Painter, Judi as Heather Matarazzo expand staff and student circles.

As per the People report dated April 19, 2025, showrunners Al Gough & Miles Millar, after the Wednesday season 2 announcement, said in a statement,

“We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces”

Wednesday season 2 trailer: what the footage reveals

Netflix’s full trailer, released July 9, 2025, opens with Wednesday emptying airport security bins before a rapid montage of graveyard visions in which she foresees Enid’s death.

Wednesday season 2 trailer scenes spotlight Buscemi’s Principal Dort rallying pupils, Grandmama casting protective spells, and a porcelain-doll serial-killer tableau that appears to drive the main mystery.

Two climactic shots, Wednesday duelling Tyler in the woods and Wednesday, Enid and Bianca facing a blazing dorm, underscore the pivot to horror and action. Alfred Gough said to Netflix Tudum, cited in their report dated April 23, 2025.

“Season 1 really focused on Wednesday, but you met the other characters but didn’t get to know them, and now we get to expand their storylines and expand the scope and breadth of the show,”

Wednesday season 2 release schedule, episode count and exits

Wednesday season 2 streams part 1’s four chapters hit August 6, 2025. Part 2’s four concludes the arc on September 3, 2025, keeping the weekly buzz intact while preserving binge-ability.

Filmed in Ireland between May and December 2024, the season retains Tim Burton in executive direction and ups Jenna Ortega to producer. Not returning as regulars are Percy Hynes White (Xavier) and Naomi J. Ogawa (Yoko). Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin) appears only briefly. Principal Larissa Weems remains deceased after Season 1’s finale, her role narrative-wise supplanted by Dort.

Stay tuned for more updates.