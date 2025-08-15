The stalker reveal in Season 2 wasn’t set up for drama; it was the reminder that being watched is Wednesday’s truest curse

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 saw Wednesday being watched through the same lens that she used for everyone else. She has now returned to Nevermore Academy after honing her psychic ability; however, it is now taking a dark turn. She is getting black tears during her visions, and her mother, Morticia, who went through the same thing with her sister and lost her to mental health issues, is wary of this skill.

But soon, the coin flips, and Wednesday loses her psychic abilities after one long vision that showed her Enid was about to die. This means that for the first time, she has now become the watched, instead of the watcher. The creators could have had monsters and madness, but instead, they decided to choose something more intimate and far more terrifying.

This is why the stalker twist is very important in understanding the way its plot was set up in Wednesday Season 2. She now needs to find the other person, who is constantly observing her, without even knowing where to begin, except for the one-eyed crow. This means that her gift has now become her biggest curse, especially when she needs it the most.

Why does the reveal at the end of Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 matter the most?

The end of Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 showed that she was being stalked by Judi Spannagel, who was a normie, but due to her father's experiments on outcasts, has now been able to control the birds and become an avian. She has been targeting various investigators who came too close to her, or to Willow Hill, where her secret operation, LOIS, to extract outcasts' abilities and transfer them to normies was going on.

However, Wednesday is no weak player, and she enjoys such mysteries, and uncovering the same had a huge impact on the storyline.

It established that even though Wednesday is cursed, she will stop at nothing to save her friends. Behind he tough exterior, with gothic attire, she is just a softie who loves her werewolf roommate Enid.

What to expect from Wednesday Season 2 Part 2?

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 releases on Netflix with four episodes on September 3, 2025. As per the trailer, Gwendoline Christie's character, Principal Weems, is set to return but in a new form. She will act as Wednesday's spirit guide now that Goody Addams is out of the picture after saving Wednesday's life in Season 1.

Tyler's Hyde is still on the loose, and Wednesday is spending some "vacation" time in a coma, as Morticia claimed. The zombie has also escaped Willow Hill and is looking healthier than ever. The fundraising gala at Nevermore will take place, but it is impossible to go without chaos.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 can be streamed online via Netflix, with the second part released on September 3, 2025.