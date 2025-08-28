"He basically called Jlo Mid" - Internet reacts to 'Wednesday' star Luis Guzmán calling Jennifer Lopez "okay" while describing his former co-stars

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Luis Guzman visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)

On Tuesday's episode of Hot Ones Versus, Wednesday actor Luis Guzmán made a comment about Jennifer Lopez, that shocked his fellow actors as well as netizens online. Guzmán was accompanied by actors Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday, for the interview. At one point, Guzmán had use one word to describe actors that he had previously worked with.

When it came to Jennifer Lopez, the 69-year-old Puerto Rican actor responded with only an "okay." For the unversed, Jennifer and Luis had worked together in the 1998 movie Out Of Sight. His response seemingly caught the others off-guard as well. Jenna was seen giggling before she closed her eyes and Joy's eyes went wide.

This response by Luis Guzmán shocked netizens as well. They shared their take on the same on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. One user wrote on the platform,

"He basically called Jlo Mid 🤭."

Another user wrote,

"Nobody likes working with Jlo I’m crying 😭💀."

"People insulting Luis's appearance as if he was rating her looks 🙄," added a tweet.

"Seriously jennifer is okay 🤣🤣🤣🤣," wrote another netizen.

Meanwhile, several netizens went about bashing Guzmán for using just "okay" to describe Lopez. One user tweeted,

"Man hasn't seen Jennifer Lopez in her prime."

"JLO is more than an "OK", considering her age. I guess Luis think's he's Luis Miguel or some sh*t, added a post.

"This is why you'll never be invited back to the block 💀," wrote another user.

Exploring more aspects of the interview with the Wednesday actors including Luis Guzmán

Luis Guzmán's responses for other celebrities were reportedly sounding different and better than what he used for his former co-actor Jennifer Lopez. For instance, when asked about The Longest Yard actor Adam Sandler, Guzmán used the word "amazing."

He further used "bellissima" for Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who also played the character of his wife on Wednesday. Guzmán then went about calling Jenna Ortega a "prodigy." This prompted the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress respond by saying,

"I love you."

As far as the 1998 movie is concerned, it starred some popular stars like George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, Luis Guzmán, and Viola Davis. The story was based on a bank robber Jack Foley (character played by Clooney) who escaped jail and then fell for a Federal Marshal named Karen Sisco (played by Lopez).

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the movie was reportedly adapted from Elmore Leonard's crime fiction novel by the same name, that was published back in 1996. With a budget of about $48 million, the film made about $77 million on box office. Rotten Tomatoes had rated the movie 94% and a rating of 7/10 had been given by IMDB.

The first part of Wednesday's second season was dropped earlier this month, on August 6, 2025. The second part of the current season will reportedly surface on September 3, 2025. Fans had been elated about the release of the second season of the show.