"It did not feel right" - Pokimane and LilyPichu cancel podcast episode with HasanAbi over dog shock collar drama

Pokimane and LilyPichu canceled dropping video with HasanAbi, (Photo via Instagram/@lilypichu)

Content creators Pokimane and LilyPichu, who are best known for their podcast Sweet n' Sour, have recently released a statement addressing the HasanAbi controversy. A message has reportedly popped up on Patreon in the form of a notification. In the notification, the content creator duo shared an update about an upcoming video with HasanAbi.

According to the announcement, the video was supposed to surface on Saturday, but that wouldn't happen, given the current situation surrounding Hasan. The announcement further read,

"We've been watching the recent drama unfold concerning our guest and it's been getting intense. We had a serious talk as a crew, and we all agreed that it did not feel right uploading tomorrow's episode at this moment in time."

The notification continued,

"Our community is our favorite thing, and the reason we do this is to create a space that is comfy as always and a true escape. We do not want to impact the cozy atmosphere we’ve all built together."

The news soon began getting circulated on social media platforms like X and Reddit. A tweet was uploaded on X by Dexerto on October 13, 2025. More than 240K people have viewed the post as of now and many have shared their take on it as well. For the unversed, the drama that has been talked about in the announcement is the one where many accused Hasan of using a shock collar on his pet dog, Kaya.

Many said that collaborating with an "animal abuser" might not be a good step for any podcast. Meanwhile, others scrutinized Pokimane and LilyPichu for not bashing HasanAbi when he made some other controversial statements in the past.

HasanAbi had denied the allegations of using a shock collar on Kaya despite strong accusations

While the social media platforms are flooded with remarks and comments accusing HasanAbi of being cruel to his pet dog and of using a shock collar, he has denied all the accusations. The reactions did not just come from netizens and other streamers. According to reports by Times of India, PETA also weighed in on the controversy.

In a statement issued by PETA, they wrote,

"Hasan Piker has denied using a shock collar on his dog, and we hope that's true because shock collars are dangerous and downright cruel."

Further, they also highlighted the dangers of using a shock collar on animals, which include leaving burn wounds and chronic anxiety. The organization even suggested opting for positive reinforcement training for animals. While HasanAbi denied the allegations, many zoomed in and reportedly pointed at a green blinking light on the dog's collar.

This is allegedly something that is usual for shock collars and not the regular ones. Another creator, Ethan Klein, chimed in and bashed Hasan for these allegations.

HasanAbi had given a justification for his dog yelping while on the livestream. According to him, Kaya accidentally clipped herself while getting out of bed, prompting her to cry in pain. According to Hasan, the cry had nothing to do with the usage of a shock collar and even claimed that Kaya was a very spoiled dog.