"I just find that to be disingenuous" - MoistCr1TiKaL calls out HasanAbi for taking a day to refute accusations of using a shock collar on his dog

MoistCr1TiKaL reacted to HasanAbi's animal abuse controversy, (Photo via YouTube/@penguinz0)

HasanAbi has recently been in headlines after animal abuse allegations were made against him, regarding his pet dog Kaya. On Wednesday (October 8), a clip went viral which made people assume that the streamer shocked his pet dog, causing it to yelp. Meanwhile, YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL has also chimed in on the controversy.

On October 9, a video surfaced on YouTube, in which MoistCr1TiKaL called Hasan "disingenuous." While beginning to talk on this matter, the YouTuber stated that he didn't even understand why Hasan was upset when the dog possibly just moved an inch. While sharing his take, MoistCr1TiKaL also included parts of the viral clip of HasanAbi.

He even went about making a reference to the technique called place training. MoistCr1TiKaL said that it was often done to designate a comfortable place for the dog. He, however, revealed that place training should not have been something that would stress the animal. Further in the video, MoistCr1TiKaL said,

"I just find that to be just so disingenuous because most people are going to see this, and it looks like you shock your dog."

According to the YouTuber, HasanAbi could easily avoid the rumors from spiralling by just showing the collar to the viewers as a proof that it wasn't a shock collar. The YouTuber added that this would be "simple" and "irrefutable."

MoistCr1TiKaL further said that instead Hasan went about calling them "bad people" and "grifters" for even bringing this thought to their mind.

MoistCr1TiKaL further commented on the recent controversy surrounding HasanAbi and his dog Kaya

As previously mentioned, MoistCr1TiKaL opened up about the ongoing controversy surrounding HasanAbi and his pet dog. This controversy stemmed after a clip from a livestream went viral and people accused the streamer of using a shock collar Kaya. Meanwhile, Hasan has denied all the allegations about shocking his dog.

"Instead of doing like what I feel like most dog owners would do like check to see like is everything alright... calling her a baby and mentioning how spoiled she is about roaming the house like that doesn't compute..."

MoistCr1TiKaL believed that HasanAbi's response to his dog's yelp did not seem very sensible. The YouTuber further called his response to be quite "aggressive" in nature and tone, but couldn't understand why it came out that way.

MoistCr1TiKaL is not the only one who has called out or questioned Hasan. Ethan Klein too recently took to Instagram and criticized the streamer while also accusing him of animal abuse. While Hasan received a lot of scrutiny, he also received some support from his community.

iDubbbz's wife, Anisa Jomha jumped into the controversy and responded to Klein's remarks. According Jomha, she never saw Kaya having a shock collar on. In the recent YouTube video, MoistCr1TiKaL said that many defended Hasan claiming that if he actually used a shock collar on Kaya, at least someone close to him including his friends, would call him out.

However, the YouTuber believed that this situation wasn't necessary since there was a possibility that the shock collar was never used in front of people. Despite all the allegations, HasanAbi stood by his stance and claimed that Kaya did not have a shock collar on.