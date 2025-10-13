What is a Nor’easter? New Jersey state of emergency declared as storm brings heavy rains and flooding

A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. Strong winds and heavy surf caused dangerous conditions along the coast as officials urged residents to avoid flooded areas. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The East Coast of United States has been hit by a powerful storm causing high winds, heavy rainfall and bouts of flooding on the coasts. A State of emergency has been declared in multiple states and it set to remain enforced till Monday, October 13.

The extreme weather conditions are a result of Nor’easter, which is a storm that typically impacts the East Coast between the months of September and April, as per the National Weather Service. The storm is caused when the polar jet stream brings icy air from the Arctic downwards towards the plains of North America before moving eastward in the direction of the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Weather Service, the Nor’easter is caused when the cold winds come across the warm air blowing from the Gulf of America. The temperature difference between the cold Arctic air and the warm air causes the Nor’easter storm.

Impacts from moderate coastal flooding and substantial beach erosion are ongoing around communities down the shore and even along the bayside. We have already received several reports of tidal flooding across Delaware and southern New Jersey. Here's the latest: (🧵1/3) pic.twitter.com/7Re9OZSDhF — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) October 12, 2025

New Jersey declared a State of Emergency to respond to challenges posed by the Nor’easter

New Jersey’s Lt. Governor Tahesha Way, who is the Acting Governor in the absence of Governor Phil Murphy, announced that a State of Emergency was being instituted to deal with the Nor’easter.

The State of Emergency in New Jersey, which was enforced on Saturday, October 11, will remain in place till Monday, October 13. On X, the Acting Governor wrote,

“I am declaring a State of Emergency effective Saturday at 10 p.m. as we anticipate a coastal storm that will bring flash flooding, heavy rain, and damaging winds. Monitor your local weather forecasts and warnings and please remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary.”

As per the Governor’s office, the order has been issued for all 21 counties of New Jersey.

⚠️ I am declaring a State of Emergency effective Saturday at 10 p.m. as we anticipate a coastal storm that will bring flash flooding, heavy rain, and damaging winds.



Monitor your local weather forecasts and warnings and please remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary. — Lt Governor Tahesha Way (@LtGovWay) October 10, 2025

While sharing warnings about the impending weather conditions, National Weather Service forecasters, as per The New York Post wrote,

“Moderate to Major coastal flood impacts are increasingly likely. Widespread roadway flooding and impassable roads, inundation of structures, and evacuations are possible Sunday-Monday.”

High wind gusts have been observed in the state. According to CNN, Sunday afternoon saw winds as high as 50 mph being noted in the state. Sea Isle City in New Jersey recorded wind gusts at 59 mph.

Meanwhile, the absence of Governor Phil Murphy from the state caused somewhat of a stir on social media. As Acting Governor Way announced the State of Emergency on her social media pages, citizens took to the comments section to question where Governor Murphy was.

As per The New York Post, Governor Murphy’s frequent trips outside the country have often cause controversies. As the Nor’easter storm continues to impact New Jersey, the publication noted that Governor Murphy was again out of the country and attending a wedding in Europe till October 14.

A State of Emergency was also issued in New York

According to USA Today, New York Governor Kathy Hochul also announced that she was putting in place a State of Emergency for New York City, Westchester and Long Island. While announcing the emergency on the night of October 12, Governor Hochul also asked citizens to remain cautious and begin preparing for adverse weather.

According to CBS News, high wind advisories have been issued for boroughs of New York City such as Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island in addition to Nassau County, coastal Fairfield, Westchester and Essex. The news outlet also reported that coasts might get flooded upto 3 feet.