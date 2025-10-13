Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika Kirk fires back at criticism over the way she publicly grieved for her husband

Erika Kirk joins U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk, the widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has responded to the rising backlash for how she has publicly grieved for her husband's tragic death last month. In a heart-wrenching Instagram post on October 11, the 36-year-old widow discussed her process of grieving and stated that there is no “linear blueprint” to grieving.

"There is no linear blueprint for grief. One day you’re collapsed on the floor crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths. The next you’re playing with your children in the living rooms surrounded by family photos, and feeling a rush of something you can only attempt to define as divinely planted and bittersweet joy as a smile breaks through your face," Erika wrote on Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a collage of videos that highlighted the couple's life together, and had some footage from Charlie's enormous memorial service on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The memorial service was reported to have drawn nearly 90,000 attendees and also included Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump, and other top officials from the Trump administration.

"They say time heals. But love doesn’t ask to be healed. Love asks to be remembered. It’s humbling to realize that this magnitude of suffering didn’t steal my love for my husband. It amplified it. It crystallized it," she added.

Erika Kirk steps in as the CEO of Turning Point USA as she is criticized for her speech and actions

Erika gave an emotionally charged speech at her late husband's public memorial that generated praise and criticism. She has received a lot of online engagement for publicly forgiving and absolving her husband's alleged killer, but it was the spectacle of the service, including fireworks, that prompted most of the commentary.

Critics labeled her as highly performative, comparing this portion of the service to wrestling match promotions while others pointed out that grief is unique to each person.

ERIKA KIRK HAS TAKEN THE STAGE.



She started praying as EVERYONE in the stadium cheered her. GOD BE WITH HER. pic.twitter.com/EeO5pzS4Aq — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) September 21, 2025

In the time since, Erika has had to endure criticism about taking on her late husband’s job. The Turning Point USA board announced on September 18 that she would take over for Charlie as the organization’s CEO, a move supposedly made in accordance with his wishes. Erika has also openly declared that she will carry on his work.

"To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. My husband’s mission will not end, not even for a moment," she said in a statement.

Born Erika Frantzve, she is a businesswoman, a former Miss Arizona USA, and the founder of a Christian clothing brand called Proclaim. She also has a podcast called Midweek Rise Up, and is presently pursuing a doctoral degree in Bible studies. She and Charlie shared two children, a son and a daughter.

Erika has discussed trying to grieve without alcohol or medication in interviews, including for The New York Times. She says she is relying on her faith instead. "I'm really giving myself the freedom to feel this deeply," she shared. "The Lord is giving me discernment."