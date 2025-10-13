Who is Mark Sanchez's ex-girlfriend Bobby T? Model and mother of Fox host’s child speaks out following his hospital release

NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez stands on the field prior to an NFL football game (Image via Getty)

Bobby T, Mark Sanchez's ex-girlfriend, has broken her silence over his recent stabbing and arrest, claiming "none of this is surprising" to her. According to multiple outlets, Bobby shares an eight-year-old son named Daniel with the former NFL player and Fox Sports analyst.

Bobby T, whose real name is Erin Campaneris, took to her Instagram Story on October 12, revealing that she's aware of her ex-boyfriend's current situation.

"I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son's father, Mark Sanchez. My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight year old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel," she wrote.

She wrote that she remained silent publicly to protect their son, and her focus has not changed now that "everything is out in the open."

"I have always been concerned for [Daniel's] safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me," she added.

Bobby also explained that she learned about the "horrific event" through a news alert on her phone while she was sitting next to her son and admitted that she "still know only what is publicly available."

"My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a wide ripple effect, touching many lives. I understand that we live in a very public world, but my hope is that as my son grows, he can be seen and understood apart from this story. At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace. Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me," Bobby T concluded.

According to Famous Birthdays, Bobby is a versatile model, performer, artist, entertainer, and actress born on September 5, 1979, in Derry, Northern Ireland. Her Instagram bio describes her as a "typical Chinese, Black, Irish gal born in Derry Ireland 🇮🇪 raised Cuban, education in Japan."

With over 80,000 Instagram followers, she has reportedly been represented by several agencies, including Ford Models, LA Models, and New York Model Management.

Meanwhile, Sanchez has been married to actress Perry Mattfeld since May 2023.

What happened to Mark Sanchez?

On October 4, Mark Sacnhez was involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man named Perry Tole in Indianapolis around 12 a.m. Sanchez was reportedly there to call a Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders the following day.

Speaking about the event at the time, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said:

"Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence."

The altercation left both men hospitalized with multiple injuries, and Sanchez was charged with one felony (battery resulting in serious bodily injury) and three misdemeanors (battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication that endangers the life of another), per People Magazine.

Perry, who was left with a deep laceration to his face, claimed that he pepper-sprayed and stabbed Sanchez in self-defense. He has also filed a lawsuit against Mark for causing "severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function," and emotional distress, per The Guardian.

Subsequently, the IMPD confirmed that the former NFL quarterback was released from custody and booked in jail on the morning of Sunday, October 12.

Meanwhile, Mark Sanchez is scheduled to appear in court on November 5, 2025, after an initial hearing in the case set for October 7 was waived.