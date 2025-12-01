When does Amazon Cyber Monday sale end? Details explored

When does Amazon Cyber Monday sale end? (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Amazon's Cyber Monday 2025 started on November 29 and runs till December 1. Shoppers get a long weekend packed with online offers just ahead of the busiest time. Even though Cyber Monday falls on Dec 1, Amazon’s stretching deals over several days so people can grab deep cuts in price across favorite sections. This comes right after their Black Friday Week sale, which kicked off Nov 20 and warmed up the gift-buying period sooner than usual.

A lot of those discounted items are sticking around for Cyber Monday, bringing solid drops on gadgets like laptops, smartphones, watches, plus other hot electronics - perfect chance to snag what you skipped last week. The sale wraps up at 11:59 p.m. PT on December 1, so shoppers get a last chance to grab discounts before prices go back up.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals drop major savings on top tech, with AI tools helping shoppers score faster

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is live, bringing big cuts on popular gadgets, home tech, and electronic favorites - Sony’s WH-1000XM5 cans hit $248 thanks to a sharp drop of $152, while the Kindle dips to just under $80. Larger gear grabs attention too - the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 power hub runs $349, and a 65-inch Amazon QLED Mini-LED 4K Fire TV sits at $895.

The company pushes its smarts around AI this round, nudging shoppers toward helpers such as Rufus for custom picks plus instant price checks, Amazon Lens for snapping pics to find products, or Alexa+ alerts that flag falling prices right when they happen.

This year highlights hot electronics like the 2025 M4-powered MacBook Air (13”), now $749; Beats Studio Pro down to $170; Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB for about $1,020; even Ray-Ban Meta smart shades fall to $239. For broader benefits, Amazon hypes Prime entry points - from the usual $15 per month to lower rates aimed at younger users and those on qualifying assistance programs.

