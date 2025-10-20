"And X is still working" - Internet reacts to massive internet outage affecting apps like Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite and more

An internet outage has impacted popular apps, (Photo via Pexels)

A massive internet outage has hit that led to the malfunctioning of some major apps and websites. Some of the popular ones that got impacted are Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Amazon, Duolingo, and Canva, to name a few. Tracking website Down Detector also suggested that these apps had been facing issues.

It has been reported that while all these apps and websites don't function in a similar way, they are connected to Amazon Web Services. For the unversed, this company provides an infrastructure to all the aforementioned services and platforms.

Down Detector has suggested that several other applications are facing issues, like Clash Royale, Ring, Life360, PlayStation, Pokémon Go, MyFitnessPal, Coinbase, and HMRC. Meanwhile, this outage has garnered massive attention on social media platforms like X. While some pointed out that despite the outage, X was functioning well, others said that they first thought they had a bad network.

"And X is still working."

"I thought it was my trash a** wifi."

"Well as long as twitter is not down, that's all that I care, added a tweet.

"I thought it was only me bro i flushed my dns and did 900 other things to fix it but nothing worked."

"Well damn, kids need to go outside, then," read a tweet.

"Yea I tried sending a snap and it wouldn't go through," wrote a netizen.

Exploring more about the internet outage that reportedly happened after issues started with Amazon Web Services

As previously mentioned, many suggested that the widespread and sudden internet outage was linked to issues with Amazon Web Services. Not just netizens, several other companies too have issued statements and addressed the situation. Coinbase took to X to update the users about the situation and wrote,

"We're aware many users are currently unable to access Coinbase due to an AWS outage. Our team is working on the issue and we'll provide updates here. All funds are safe."

According to reports by Sky News, a number of banks have been impacted by the outage. For the unversed, banks are one of the most prominent online services. Some of the banks that reportedly got affected by the internet outage are Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland. Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas took to X and wrote,

"Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it."

Fortnite took to X and wrote,

"An outage affecting several services on the internet is also impacting Fortnite log-ins. We're investigating this now, and will update you when we have more details."

Amazon Web Services stated that the engineers were trying to sort the issue out. They added that the "engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue and fully understanding the root cause." Meanwhile, netizens have been sharing their experiences through posts on social media.

