Who is Iman Shumpert? All about Teyana Taylor’s ex-husband who is reportedly accused of dragging and hitting a woman

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert is in the news for allegations that he “dragged” and “punched” a woman during an argument at his Georgia home, as per Page Six.

A police report obtained by various outlets says officers were dispatched to Shumpert’s South Fulton County residence around 4:37 a.m. on November 26 following an argument that turned physical between the 35-year-old and a woman named Joanna Donnejour.

Raised in Oak Park, Iman Shumpert was a standout basketball player from an early age, garnering conference MVP trophies in high school and participating in major national showcases like the McDonald’s All-American Game. Iman Shumpert played three seasons at Georgia Tech and led the team in scoring, rebounds, and assists for his junior year.

His high school would later retire his jersey, the first athlete from Oak Park and River Forest High School to receive that accolade. He declared for the NBA draft in 2011, and was drafted by the New York Knicks.

Shumpert spent four seasons with them, before moving to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he went on to play a role in their historic 2016 NBA Championship victory. He then played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets before walking away from the league.

In 2016 Iman Shumpert married singer and actor Teyana Taylor. The pair had two daughters, Junie and Rue, before splitting in 2023. After they broke up, Taylor accused Shumpert of being emotionally abusive and jealous during their marriage though he has denied wrongdoing.

A look into the recent allegations against Iman Shumpert as authorities file no case

Neighbors say that when police arrived at the scene, they saw Shumpert setting a suitcase down. He allegedly told officers that he had asked Donnejour to leave his home on multiple occasions.

The couple were arguing after she confronted him about talking to another woman, Donnejour claimed. She claimed that Shumpert pulled her “by her wrist and foot towards the stairs,” and also told police he “hit her.”

However a second woman who was present at the scene described an alternative story. She claimed to police that while Shumpert did grab her wrist and lead her out, it “was not done in an aggressive manner.”

There were no visible injuries or bruising on Donnejour when police arrived, according to the report. No charges were brought, as there was no physical evidence and assorted witness statements contradicted each other.

Bodycam clips later obtained by TMZ showed Donnejour refusing to leave when ordered to do so by the cops, saying to Shumpert, “See you in court and on Instagram in the morning.”

Iman Shumpert denied the allegations in a statement, saying he had asked a “visitor” to leave after seeing damage done to his personal property. Authorities eventually determined that there was no danger, told the woman to come out and closed the case after she complied.