What did Teyana Taylor say about Iman Shumpert's divorce? Singer ordered to pay $70K to ex over violating settlement terms

Teyana Taylor has been ordered to pay $70,000 to her ex-husband Iman Shumpert (Image via Getty)

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s divorce proceedings have witnessed a new development as the former has been ordered to pay $70,000 to her ex-husband. Notably, the latest decision of the court on August 5, 2025, was based on the violation of last year’s divorce judgment, where Teyana was found guilty.

As per Page Six, the judgment of 2024 restricted both sides from discussing their split on any platform. However, Taylor was spotted speaking about her divorce in a video, which went viral on social media in March this year.

Vibe magazine stated that the video featured Teyana saying that she had evidence to prove that Iman had allegedly shared the details of their divorce with the press. The court declared in its latest verdict that Taylor could not prove the claims she made in the video. Teyana seemingly referred to Iman in her clip, as she was heard saying:



“I have the proof that you’re paying people to post this stuff.”









Apart from paying a certain sum to Iman, the court has dismissed Teyana Taylor’s request to cover her attorney's costs. However, a request of Shumpert was also rejected by the court, where he was seeking his ex-wife to be considered guilty in contempt as she reportedly violated their parenting plan.





According to Complex, the former couple made allegations about the rules of the divorce judgment being broken against each other as they appeared at the court last month. The new decision of the court also says:



“It appears Taylor and her counsel failed to engage in even a minimal amount of diligence to determine whether her claim of contempt had any factual support at all before the petition was filed.”



Furthermore, Teyana did not respond to the enquiries made by Iman about her earnings and assets by saying that the details were not necessary in any manner, as stated by Page Six.

Iman Shumpert had previously dismissed the claims made by Teyana Taylor

As mentioned, Teyana alleged in her Instagram video in March this year that Iman had leaked the details of their divorce to the media. The clip was shared around eight months after the pair’s separation was finalized.

While the video went viral, Shumpert’s lawyer, Stephen C. Steele, denied the same in a lengthy statement obtained by Vibe magazine on March 20, 2025. Stephen said that his client was following the orders of the court and has “no interest” in speaking about the divorce on any platform or sharing the details of the same with anyone. The attorney also stated:



“As agreed by the parties, and as ordered by the court, he has not, and he will not disclose any of the contents of the now-sealed file, nor will he reveal or discuss the substance or content of any orders or pleadings.”



Teyana originally did not announce her divorce through any platform and secretly approached the court in November 2023. However, the legal documents made certain accusations against Iman, including cruel treatment and display of narcissistic behavior, as per Page Six.

However, Iman Shumpert denied the allegations in the new documents filed at the court the following month. He requested the court to change the accusation of cruel treatment to a broken relationship that had no chances of reconciliation.

Iman and Teyana exchanged vows sometime in 2016 and got engaged the previous year. They are the parents of two children, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert.