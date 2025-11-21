Did Lola Young settle her dispute over stolen songwriting credits? Legal showdown with producer ends with a confidential agreement

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Lola Young performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Lola Young’s lawsuit against producer Carter Lang has reportedly been “resolved.” People magazine reported on November 21, 2025, that the Messy hitmaker, who filed a lawsuit against Carter on October 1, 2025, accusing the latter of taking songwriting credits for four of her songs, had withdrawn the suit.

A representative of Young revealed to the news magazine that Young and Lang had acknowledged that they both acted in good faith towards each other:

“It has been agreed that the proceedings brought against Carter Lang by Lola Young, and Sony Music Publishing are resolved. The details as to why this has happened are confidential, but it is acknowledged by the parties that each acted in good faith as to their respective position.”

The BBC reported in October 2025 that Young had filed a claim at an intellectual property court against Lang. The publication did not state the specific songs Young had sued over.

The intellectual property dispute between Lola Young and Carter Lang went on for months

A day after Lola Young cancelled her tour shows following a fainting incident on stage during a New York performance, she filed an intellectual property court claim against producer Carter Lang, accusing him of taking songwriting credit for four of her songs. According to the BBC, the lawsuit was filed in London on behalf of Young and Sony Music Publishing.

The Conceited hitmaker's legal representatives said in a statement:

“It is with immense disappointment, especially given recent events, that we have had no choice but to respond to recent writing credit claims from Carter Lang on four Lola Young songs by issuing legal proceedings on her behalf.”

They added that “Carter's claims are strongly refuted and we will not allow Lola's reputation and integrity to be called into question,” adding that the singer worked so hard on the songs for her efforts to be disregarded.

The lawyers continued:

“Lola has always been authentic in her songwriting process and acknowledges songwriting contributions where appropriate.”

They added that the “dispute has been ongoing for several months,” and they were looking “forward to the truth being established.”

Lang gained popularity through his collaborations with SZA and has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Rosé and Renee Rapp. He is credited as a producer on Lola Young’s Messy.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.