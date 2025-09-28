Why did Lola Young cancel her All Things Go Festival performance?

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Lola Young performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Lola Young canceled her September 28, 2025, performance at the All Things Go music festival. The 24-year-old singer canceled her show after she collapsed on stage during a performance a day earlier.

The Messy hitmaker was reportedly performing Conceited at the All Things Go Festival on September 27, when she lost consciousness. She wrote on Instagram:

“I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted, so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this."

Young continued:

"I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care."



The singer concluded her Instagram announcement by asking online trolls to back off from her page for at least one day. Lola Young, after fainting on stage, was carried off by the medical team. Singer Remi Wolf appeared on the stage to address the crowd, saying:





"That was really f------ scary." She added, "My friend Lola is backstage, and she is okay."



Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue”: Lola Young tells fans during her All Things Go Music performance



At the earlier stage of her performance on September 27, Lola Young spoke about having “a tricky couple of days.”:

"Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool ... and sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade."



The singer then proceeded to perform Conceited and collapsed on the stage. An hour after the incident, she told fans on Instagram that she was “doing okay.”

A day before the incident at the All Things Go Music Festival, the singer had canceled her performance at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert on Friday, September 26.



Nick Shymansky, her manager, explained on his Instagram Stories that Young had canceled her performance due to a “sensitive matter.”



He wrote on Instagram:

“Lola is very open about her mental health, and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe."







Lola Young recently released her third album, I’m Only F**king Myself, which features singles like One Thing, Dealer, and Not Like That Anymore.