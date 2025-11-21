The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss praises Todd Tucker at BravoCon days before announcing their divorce

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the opening night of "Othello" (Image via Getty)

Kandi Burruss publicly acknowledged her husband, Todd Tucker, during BravoCon 2025, days before announcing their divorce.

While accepting The Bravo’s Wifetime Achievement Award on November 14, Burruss highlighted her family’s support and recognized Tucker’s involvement in navigating her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She addressed Tucker directly, saying,

"To Todd, thank you for surviving the blogs, the shade, the rumors, the lies, the truth, the almost fights, the actual fights, the reunions. You earned this award too."

Burruss also thanked her "Kandi-coated clique" and her family for their ongoing support.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss recognizes Todd Tucker at BravoCon days before divorce announcement

Kandi Burruss’s BravoCon speech

During her speech at BravoCon, Burruss highlighted the role her family members played in her career. She addressed her mother and aunts, explaining they brought more "drama" to Bravo than the network typically receives.

She also mentioned her daughter, Riley Burruss, who stars on Next Gen NYC, saying,

"You took the torch, lit it on fire and brought that Burruss heat to a whole new franchise and I’m here for it."

The speech focused on her family’s contributions and acknowledged Tucker’s presence during her time on reality television.

Todd Tucker’s response on social media

After Bravo posted the extended version of Burruss’s speech on social media, Todd Tucker commented to recognize her achievements. He wrote,

"Much deserved, you did it with class and dignity. You’re an inspiration to many. You’re the 🐐 GOAT!"

This exchange occurred one week before Us Weekly confirmed that Burruss and Tucker were ending their marriage, highlighting the timeline of public acknowledgment and the subsequent announcement.

Marriage and family history

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were married for 11 years before announcing their separation.

Burruss became part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in its second season, 2009, as a single parent to her daughter Riley, who is now 23 and the daughter of Russell Spencer, her former partner.

In 2011, Burruss started dating Tucker, a producer, and in 2014, they exchanged vows. Burruss then took on the role of mother for Tucker's daughter, Kaela, from his former marriage.

In January 2016, the duo's son, Ace, was born, marking the first addition to their family. Through a surrogate, their daughter, Blaze, arrived in 2019.

During BravoCon, Burruss attended the three-day event without Tucker, although the couple had been seen together at a family outing in October 2025, when they visited an apple orchard with their youngest children. Tucker captioned the post,

"I hope these little apples 🍎 🍏 don’t fall far the tree! Had so much fun with @acetucker and @blazetucker at the Apple Patch!"

Divorce announcement

Us Weekly reported that Burruss and Tucker officially announced their split.

Burruss made it clear that her decision was not easy and went through "divorce" as a last resort after extensive reflection and prayer.

She emphasized her resolve to keep her peace, be the best mother ever, and love and respect each other in the coparenting arrangement.

The actress also said she was moving on to a new "chapter," concentrating on her professional, family and personal development, while feeling grateful for support and asking for privacy, grace, and understanding during the transition.

Before their separation, Burruss and Tucker continued to participate in public family activities. Kandi posted on social media a picture of a pumpkin patch outing with Ace and Blaze, expressing that she was "blessed" and that her goal was to make the most of every single moment, while Tucker was not around.

Stay tuned for more updates.