Dancing with the Stars finalist Val Chmerkovskiy gives a shoutout to wife Jenna Johnson amid Season 34 run

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson (Image via Getty)

Val Chmerkovskiy acknowledged his wife Jenna Johnson shortly after advancing to the Season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars.

Following Tuesday night’s results, the longtime pro celebrated making it to the finals with partner Alix Earle and shared a direct message to Johnson on Instagram stories:



“As so much joy rushes into my life from tonight’s result, there’s an instant gratitude that follows for the woman behind so much of what makes these moments come together for me. @jennajohnson lucky to have you in my corner, my beautiful love.”



Johnson reposted the message and added, “finals baby” with emojis.

The couple’s public exchange arrived as Chmerkovskiy and Earle moved one step closer to the Season 34 Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing with the Stars Season 34: Val Chmerkovskiy’s run

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars has positioned Chmerkovskiy and Earle as frontrunners heading into the finale week.

Throughout the season, the pair has earned top scores, including perfect marks on multiple themed nights.

The pro–celebrity team surged in the leaderboard during the semifinal round, a key moment that allowed them to secure their place in the finale.

This season marks the latest entry in Chmerkovskiy’s long professional history on Dancing with the Stars.

He previously won the competition in Season 20 with Rumer Willis, Season 23 with Laurie Hernandez and Season 32 with Xochitl Gomez.

A Season 34 victory would make this his fourth Mirrorball Trophy win.

Johnson, meanwhile, won the Mirrorball the season after Chmerkovskiy's most recent win, taking home the Season 33 title as the partner of Joey Graziadei.

The husband-and-wife pros have alternated championship seasons in recent years, creating a back-and-forth streak that many fans have noted across Dancing with the Stars discussion forums.

The possibility of Chmerkovskiy winning again extends that pattern and adds personal stakes to this season’s finale.

Earle, one of Season 34’s most-followed celebrity contestants, has also helped lead the pair to a consistent arc of high-scoring routines.

Their performances, including a perfect-score Foxtrot and several near-perfect technical rounds, have kept them in the competition despite a season packed with strong contenders.

What’s next heading into the finale

The Season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars will determine whether Chmerkovskiy continues the streak he and Johnson have maintained between Seasons 32 and 33.

If he and Earle secure the win, it will extend Chmerkovskiy’s record within the franchise and continue the alternating champion pattern between the couple.

As the show prepares for its last broadcast of the season, the pros and celebrity contestants are completing their final rehearsals, with each pair expected to perform multiple routines.

Chmerkovskiy with Earle might do a freestyle, then reprise an earlier dance, using the same setup seen lately on the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.