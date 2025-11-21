What has Physical: Asia star Yoshio Itoi been up to since the finale? Details explored

Yoshio Itoi of Team Japan (Image via Instagram/@itoiyoshio_7)

Yoshio Itoi made his mark on Physical: Asia as part of Team Japan, competing among elite athletes from across the region.

The series ran from October 28 to November 18, 2025. During that time, Itoi’s athletic background—having played professional baseball for the Hanshin Tigers and others—gave him a distinctive edge, and fans noticed his presence throughout the challenges.

Since the finale of Physical: Asia, former pro-baseball star Yoshio Itoi has kept busy across multiple fronts—leveraging his time on the show, continuing his fitness journey, and engaging in brand and community work.

Physical: Asia star Yoshio Itoi’s journey since the show







After the show wrapped, Itoi took to Instagram (@itoiyoshio_7) to share behind-the-scenes moments, training updates, and reflections tied to his time on Physical: Asia.

In a post on November 12, 2025, he wrote:



“There are no limits! 한계는 없다! 限界なんてない‼︎ Age doesn’t matter!”



This post references his participation in Physical: Asia and his ongoing dedication to fitness.

Post-Physical: Asia, Yoshio Itoi has been active in several arenas, especially the baseball scenario.

Baseball







Yoshio Itoi has also remained closely tied to the baseball world since the Physical: Asia finale.

He has been regularly attending professional baseball games, participating in ceremonial events, and appearing as a guest commentator during key matchups.

In addition to his media roles, Itoi has taken part in several charity baseball matches, continuing to support the sport that defined his early career.

His presence at these events has kept him visible within Japan’s baseball community, reinforcing that—even as he builds a broader identity through Physical: Asia and Final Draft—his connection to the game remains as strong as ever.

Training & Fitness Content







He’s shared numerous posts showing resistance-band work, outdoor sprints, and plyometric drills. A post reads:



“When Yoshio Itoi’s muscles are achieving more in life than me… reassessing my entire existence, A.k.a. Eating snacks Twenty more seconds!”



This shows both his sense of humour and an awareness of his athletic brand.

While this post isn’t explicitly tied to Physical: Asia, the fitness tone clearly builds on the show’s theme, where strength, endurance and agility were emphasized.

Media and Collaborative Appearances







Itoi met up with fellow Physical: Asia competitor Dom Tommaso for an outdoor parkour session. Tommaso called Itoi:



“He is so athletic. So easy to teach him Parkour. He's a beast.”



This reunion video on Instagram underscores how Itoi’s participation in Physical: Asia continues to open doors for cross-disciplinary athletic collaborations and keeps his profile elevated.

Ever since Physical: Asia ended, Yoshio Itoi has stayed connected with the cast, regularly meeting up with competitors from various teams.

Brand, Culture & Community Engagement







Another major update in Yoshio Itoi’s post-Physical: Asia trajectory came with his appointment at KOTOMOS Holdings.

On September 1, 2025, the company announced that Itoi—referred to in the post as “superman”—would be joining as a special advisor.

His Instagram bio lists “SA Kyoto Cultural Tourism Ambassador!” meaning he’s taken on or is promoting a role tied to Kyoto’s regional promotion.

Separately, before and after his time on Physical: Asia, Itoi had publicized his premium rice brand “Superman Rice,” grown in his hometown of Yosano, Kyoto Prefecture, with part of the proceeds used to fund sports equipment for local elementary schools.

After winning the show Final Draft, Itoi revealed that he planned to use his JPY 27 million prize to support wheelchair athletes.

The brand and community work tie into a broader public persona beyond simply competing.

What’s Next for Yoshio Itoi?

While no official announcement has been made detailing his next major television or athletic competition, his social media activity hints at future possibilities.

His posts show teasers such as “Next challenge loading…” paired with gym images or outdoor workouts.

Given his continued presence and fitness focus, speculation among fans is mounting over a potential return to competition—possibly another reality fitness series, or a prominent endorsement role.

Because Physical: Asia emphasized an ideal-physique theme across international athletes, Itoi’s involvement and onward activity positions him as a global athlete-personality rather than simply a retired baseball great.

His behind-the-scenes content, training posts, collaborations and brand work all build on the momentum created by his appearance on Physical: Asia.

Stay tuned for more updates.