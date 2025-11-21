Jenna Lyons confirms departure from The Real Housewives of New York City after two seasons

Jenna Lyons (Image Via Getty)

Jenna Lyons has confirmed she is leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after two seasons, and fans are sad to see her go.

Jenna shared the news on November 21 through an Instagram post, where she said the rumors about her exit were true.

She explained that Bravo had invited her back for season 16, but as a “friend” because she did not want her personal life filmed in detail.

She mentioned that at the beginning, this plan seemed okay, but afterward, she came to the conclusion that the character was not for her.

Jenna was a participant on RHONY for Season 14 in 2023.

She was considered a fan favorite very soon because of her down-to-earth style, serene personality and straightforwardness.

Jenna, in her message, confessed that she had thoroughly considered her return and ultimately decided it was better for her to leave.

Moreover, she mentioned that she would have been the oldest and the only openly gay woman in the cast, and she thought it was the right moment for new faces to take over and the group to grow.

Jenna expressed her gratitude towards her co-stars Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, and Racquel Chevremont.

She also extended her appreciation to the entire Bravo staff and voiced her thanks to Andy Cohen for being her supporter.

Jenna finished her message with gratitude to the fans who had captured her on the streets, taken pictures with her, and followed her on social media.

Jenna joked that she will now be,



“watching and bitching from the sidelines with love and outfit judgment.”



Her exit follows that of Brynn Whitfield and Rebecca Minkoff, who also left the show earlier this year.

Jenna Lyons’ RHONY Journey and what her exit means for season 16







Jenna Lyons brought a very different energy to RHONY when she joined the rebooted cast.

She came in with a strong fashion background after her long career at J.Crew, where she became one of the most recognized creative leaders in the country.

Her style, confidence, and personal story added a new tone to the show.

She often shared moments about work, life, and her experience as an openly gay woman, which helped viewers naturally connect with her.

Although Jenna did not often join arguments or dramatic scenes, she still became one of the most talked-about characters on the show. Many fans said she brought balance to the group.

They appreciated that she was calm and straightforward, even when the rest of the cast was dealing with loud disagreements.

Her scenes usually focused on conversations about everyday life, which made her stand out on a show mostly known for conflicts.

Her exit now brings about further changes to the series.

The exit of various cast members has given a massive indication that the cast for season 16 will be completely different.

Bravo has yet to disclose the cast members for season 15 who will be returning, and Jenna's fellow stars have also remained tight-lipped about their status on the show.

The viewers are left in a position where they must wait for Bravo to announce the new casting officially.

As the filming is yet to begin, the network still has the chance to finalize its choices to the maximum extent possible.

However, Jenna said that she was bidding farewell to the group on good terms and that she would always be there to support the group.

Stay tuned for more updates.







