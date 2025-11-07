"We’re not done:" Erin Lichy hinted at her return on The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 wrapped up earlier this year with a lot of drama and chaos, along with the uncertainty of the cast members' return in the next season, as Brynn Whitfield announced that she is stepping away from the Bravo series some months ago.

Erin attended 'Glamour's Women of the Year Award event on November 4, 2025, where she was seen on the red carpet in a pink feathery fur-filled dress, as she hinted to the reporter that she is returning to The Real Housewives of New York City, noting:

Yeah, definitely. We're not done.

The season featured the lives of Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Racquel Chevremont, with Rebecca Minkoff appearing as a friend of the housewives while marking the final appearance of Brynn Whitfield.

Erin Lichy hinted that fans might not just see her return, but a few of her cast members as well, on season 16 of The Real Housewives of New York City

Erin Lichy turned heads at Glamour’s 2025 Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 4, 2025. While walking the red carpet, The Real Housewives of New York City star could not avoid the big question that everyone has been curiously asking: whether she will be a part of the Bravo series' season 16 or not. When an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked her, mentioning that over the past few weeks, several of Erin’s castmates had been spotted sparking rumors that she and Sai De Silva were the two Housewives set to come back for the new season. The reporter acknowledged that Erin could not officially confirm anything; however, he pressed her for a reaction, asking if she would be happy to return to the show and whether she actually wanted to come back on season 16 of The Real Housewives of New York City. Erin did not, however, respond to it clearly, but her expressions were pretty evident as she instantly started smiling, as she said, Yeah, definitely. I think we need to see this through. We need it to like we need to pizzazz it up a little bit. We're not done. When the interviewer mentioned hopes of seeing both Erin and her co-star, Sai De Silva, back for season 16, Erin teased that the upcoming cast might be bigger than expected. I think it’s going to be more than just me and Sai,” she said with a smirk. And when asked about the possible return of Jessel Taank, Erin simply replied, “Maybe, maybe,” keeping fans curious. Recently, she has also been spotted hanging out with several of her The Real Housewives of New York City co-stars. In October, she posted photos and videos with Sai, calling her my girl and showing the two having a fun night out. The pair even stepped out in matching animal print outfits earlier this fall, glimpsing their off-screen friendship. Erin later shared a lighthearted video of herself, Sai, Jessel Taank, and Jenna Lyons spending time together while Janet Jackson’s Together Again was playing in the background. Erin later revealed some updates on the cast during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, streamed on October 29, 2025. Andy noted how tense things had been for everyone during the reunion and asked Erin if she had been spending time with any of her The Real Housewives of New York City castmates since then. The mother of four revealed that she is close with many of the women of The Real Housewives of New York City. Andy then followed up by asking if she had seen or spoken to Brynn Whitfield. Erin revealed that Brynn had blocked her on Instagram recently.

