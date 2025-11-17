Andy Cohen unveils details about The Real Housewives of New York at BravoCon 2025

The Real Housewives of New York City (Image via Bravo)

Andy Cohen recently gave fans a little insight about The Real Housewives of New York City at BravoCon 2025. The executive producer revealed that casting is locked and filming starts soon. Cohen had earlier said that some new women are joining the cast, and a few have already been determined.

Jessel Taank had earlier talked a bit about the much-awaited season 16. While Cohen did not delve into any further specifics about casting, he teased that an announcement for RHONY is soon coming, as he said,

“We’re close.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Erin Lichy teases her return for the new season

Erin Lichy might have teased her return with Entertainment Tonight, saying,

“I think we need to see this through. We need to pizzazz it up a little bit. We’re not done. I think it’s going to be more than just me and Sai. I’ll just say that.”

The possibility of her return was also hinted at when Erin took to social media and posted a video where she was seen hanging out with Sai, Jessel and Jenna Lyon.

The ladies were all dancing to the tunes of Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” that was playing in the background.

The post was seen as a hint at a possible reunion with the friends group. In an early appearance to Watch What Happens Live, Erin revealed that she is still friends with several of the RHONY women.

Although Erin had a fallout with Brynn after the way Season 15 ended.

Andy Cohen shares some thoughts about the show’s legacy

While talking to Deadline, the executive producer talked about the legacy of the show, saying,

“I think we’ll always be in business with the OGs from RHONY. I think you see Luann pop up on a lot of shows. Dorinda has a show on Radio Andy. They’re always going to be part of the Bravo family.”

Andy Cohen also denied any such rumours about The Real Housewives of New York City undergoing an alleged cast shakeup, as he told Deadline,

“I don’t know where that came from.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jesse Taank has also shared a few insights about what is in store for fans and what to expect from the upcoming new season.

The television personality said to E! News:

“They’ve never done anything like this before. Sometimes they’re going to get it right on the first try. Sometimes they won’t,” the fashion editor explained. “It’s really a balance of personalities. You can never predict how that’s going to unfold.”

Jessel admitted that she would like the upcoming season to be a bit more "whimsical and also empowering."

“I really want to show the true DNA of New York, fashion, a little bit of drama woven in there. But a window into six women’s lives that are doing it all. We had really big shoes to fill. They really procured a very strong fan base. So, all of a sudden, just erase that from memory, and then like, say, ‘Oh, we’re gonna try something new, But I genuinely believe that we are the girls to do it, and that the network is making the right move.”

The fashion publicist joined the RHONY reboot for seasons 14 and 15.

Stay tuned for more updates.