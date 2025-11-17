Is the Ryobi Hover disc real? Viral product video debunked

Ryobi Hover disc (Photo: Facebook/@ Zac Lowndes)

The Ryobi hover disc is going viral on Facebook. The user Zac Lowndes uploaded a video of a man wearing the gadget levitating. He claimed that the waist-mounted hover disc is allegedly able to carry up to 250 pounds and fly for 25 minutes.

It is supposedly controlled by a remote. The four-wheeled hover disc also has a marking stating it is an "OSHA-approved" product. The viral video has garnered over 1.8 million views on Facebook.

The Ryobi hover disc is fake. There is no such product on the website of the Japanese power tool-making company. Zac Lowndes' video also has the Sora watermark. It is an AI-generated video.

The Facebook user has uploaded similar videos in the past, all of which are made with AI tools. Lowndes has made videos on gadgets that don't exist, and even animal videos with Sora.

In the comment section of the viral video, users jokingly asked if the tool would do their dishes and laundry.

"I want one! Even though I'd prolly really hurt myself with it!" one Facebook user wrote.

"But will it do my dishes and laundry as the questions Zac," another user noted.

More details on Ryobi Tools

Ryobi Seisakusho Co. was founded by Yutaka Urakami in 1943. According to the company's website, Urakimi was running a small trading company when a manager at Mitsubishi Electric's Fukuyama Works in Hiroshima asked him whether he wanted to start die-casting for the military.

Notably, die casting is a metal-casting process in which molten metal is poured into a steel mold to create intricate, high-precision machine parts.

As Yutaka Urakami had no idea about it, he looked into it. One week later, he decided to try it.

The company was founded in September of that year. After World War II ended, Urakami decided to supply die-cast products to automobile manufacturers.

In the 1960s, they started producing power tools, printing presses, door closers, and fishing tackle.

The company expanded to the US in 1985 and started a production base in Shelbyville, Indiana. In 2005, more production bases were established in Europe, China, Mexico, and Thailand.

Along with power tools, Ryobi now sells lawn care tools and mowers, string trimmers, edgers, hedge trimmers, chainsaws, and leaf blowers.

According to Slashgear, while customers praise Ryobi's products, the most common issues they report are battery life and overheating.

However, this issue can be avoided by keeping the batteries in a cool place and not fully discharging them. Overheating can be avoided by letting the gadget cool down during heavy use.

