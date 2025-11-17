"An enormous feeling of joy and love" - Seeking Sister Wife’s Lorrana celebrates the arrival of daughter Sarah Mae with Garrick and Dannielle

The Merrifield family from Seeking Sister Wife season 6 (Image via TLC)

The arrival of Sarah Mae Merrifield marked a new chapter for Seeking Sister Wife cast members Lorrana, Garrick, and Dannielle Merrifield.

The family described the experience of preparing for their daughter’s birth through shared routines and adjustments. In the family's interview with PEOPLE on November 17, 2025, Lorrana shared,

"Above all, an enormous feeling of joy and love accompanied us as we planned her arrival, buying clothes, decorating the room, and dreaming about every moment to come."

Sarah Mae was born on July 3 at 7:46 a.m., weighing 8 lb., 8 oz. and measuring 21 inches long, according to the PEOPLE report released ahead of today's episode of the TLC series.

Arrival of Sarah Mae Merrifield in the Merrifield plural family of Seeking Sister Wife

Lorrana shares her early experiences with pregnancy and birth

In the PEOPLE interview, Lorrana said her pregnancy involved a range of emotions as she adapted to the physical changes.

She explained that it was "something new" for her to feel a human being growing inside her.

She also recalled that the first sign of pregnancy appeared through a craving for tomatoes with salt and added that initially she denied it, but a few days later she decided to take a pregnancy test, which "came back positive."

Discussing her labor, Lorrana said the delivery process required medical intervention due to her baby’s breech position.

After 36 hours of attempted labor induction, she proceeded with an epidural and cesarean section. She stated,

"In short, they were delicate moments, but, thank God, everything went well, and my baby was born healthy and beautiful."

She described the early days of recovery, explaining that she experienced difficulties with "breastfeeding" her daughter, noting it was a challenging process for her.

Garrick and Dannielle describe their roles in co-parenting

Garrick detailed how the family coordinated responsibilities after Sarah’s arrival, explaining that "co-parenting" as a plural family has been beneficial, allowing them to have support and be present for each other.

He also noted how the arrangement provided flexibility, as he and Lorrana could go on trips when Dannielle took care of the children, and vice versa.

Dannielle described the experience of raising a newborn within their plural household. She said,

"It has been nice for Lorrana and I to be able to help each other as mothers and give each other breaks."

She also commented on Garrick’s involvement and explained that it had been "special" for her to witness him become a father again to two girls, which presented a different dynamic for their family.

The Merrifield children adjust to the newest sibling

Dannielle spoke about how each child responded to their sister. She explained that among the children, "Solomon is the most excited", and that Geremiah also spent time talking to Sarah.

She added that Leia formed an immediate bond, describing how Leia loved "her baby Sarah" and interacted with her consistently.

Garrick also shared his observations, noting that the boys and Leia were enjoying having a new sibling, with "especially Leia" showing a strong interest in spending time with Sarah.

He expanded on the dynamic by saying,

"Geremiah and Solomon are really enjoying the baby, but they are teenagers so they’re not as involved but they definitely are happy and thankful to have another sister."

Stay tuned for more updates.