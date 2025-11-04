Seeking Sister Wife: Garrick Merrifield is forced to choose between wife Dannielle and Lorrana

Garrick Merrifield from Seeking Sister Wives (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

Polygamist reality series Seeking Sister Wife returns with one of its most tense moments yet as husband Garrick Merrifield finds himself forced to choose between his long-time wife Dannielle Merrifield and prospective sister-wife Lorrana, as the clock ticks on Lorrana’s K-1 visa and a prenuptial agreement remains unsigned.

According to PopCulture, Dannielle confronts Lorrana the day before the wedding, stating,



“It puts me in a vulnerable spot if things aren’t done right.”



Seeking Sister Wife’s Merrifield triad hits tipping point















In the October 2025 episode of Seeking Sister Wife, the Merrifield family’s plural-marriage experiment edges into crisis.

The family has been preparing a wedding between Garrick and Lorrana, and the looming expiration of Lorrana’s K-1 visa raises the stakes.

As Dannielle presses Garrick about the lack of a prenuptial agreement, Garrick said,



“We have to get married tomorrow, but the prenuptial agreement has to be translated today.”



In the sneak‐peek clip, Dannielle asks Lorrana directly,



“I don’t understand, you [aren’t] comfortable?”



Lorrana replies,



“Really? Why not?”



Dannielle responds,



“It puts me in a vulnerable spot if things aren’t done right.”



Lorrana counters in a confessional,



“If he is marrying me, it’s because he trusts me. I don’t want to take possession of what is theirs legally that they have worked years for, but now that I’m here, we’re going to start a new chapter together.”



Later, in another private moment, Dannielle reflects,



“Lorrana’s definitely my sister, and I trust her. I think it’s just the scars of the past, too, with especially Roberta, mainly. People do things you never thought they would do, you know?”



Faced with the visa deadline and the legal ambiguity, Garrick admits his dilemma,



“Do I postpone the wedding and take the chance of Lorrana being deported? Or do I go ahead and get married to Lorrana without a prenup and put at risk what me and Dannielle have built the last 17 years?” He concludes: “The way things are, I’m going to have to choose between my two wives.”



The tension has also been underscored in recent episodes where Dannielle begins adjusting to Lorrana moving in. In one scene, she says:



“Oh my gosh, I’m taking my stuff out of Garrick’s space, and what that really means in my mind, and trying to process that. It’s kind of like packing for a trip, but you don’t even know where you’re going and what to bring.”



Meanwhile, Lorrana provides a translation of her own feelings,



“It’s different. Everything is different. I think God has already prepared me because I wanted to live here with them. So little by little, I was adapting. I was learning.”



Beyond the emotional and legal upheaval, the show continues to focus on the logistics of plural marriage.

The visibility of an upcoming wedding, combined with visa pressure and financial arrangements, sharpens the spotlight on the Merrifields for viewers of Seeking Sister Wife.

Why this matters on Seeking Sister Wife

The scenario places Garrick and Dannielle’s relationship under immediate strain.

On Seeking Sister Wife, couples exploring plural marriage typically navigate cultural, legal and emotional hurdles.

Here, the Merrifields face all three at once: the immigration timeline, a missing prenup, and the emotional cost to Dannielle and the family.

For viewers, the fear that things will “not be done right,” as Dannielle put it, crystallizes the underlying risk in plural marriage arrangements when legal protection is lacking.

Lorrana’s statement about not wanting to “take possession of what is theirs legally” suggests she is aware of the delicate nature of the arrangement.

Meanwhile, Garrick’s frank admission of having to choose between his two wives sets the stage for a major turning point in the series.

Following this episode, multiple outcomes are possible.

Garrick could postpone the wedding, forcing Lorrana to face deportation or a lengthy delay.

Alternatively, the wedding might proceed without the prenup, putting the 17 years of Garrick and Dannielle’s marriage at risk.

Meanwhile, Dannielle must reconcile her emotional bond with Garrick, the arrival of the new wife, and the new shared living arrangements.

Stay tuned for more updates.