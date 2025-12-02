Seeking Sister Wife star Dannielle questions her place in the family as Garrick pushes for another wife

Seeking Sister Wife (Image via Instagram @wifey_merrifield)

Seeking Sister Wife aired its season 6 finale on November 30, 2025, and the episode focused on an important change for the Merrifield family.

The episode followed Garrick Merrifield, his first wife, Dannielle, and his second wife, Lorrana, as they talked about the future of their plural marriage.

During a conversation at home, Garrick told both wives that if they brought a third wife from another country into the family, Dannielle would need to legally marry her.

This surprised both women and led to a longer discussion about why this would be necessary.

Garrick explained that he is already legally married to Lorrana, and her path to full citizenship may take many years. He said this could make it hard for him to legally marry another international partner.

Because of this, he said the fastest option would be for Dannielle to handle the legal part of the process. Garrick said,

“Dannielle would have to marry to have her come here.”

The episode also included an update about Garrick’s recent arrest before the finale. The show repeated the information that he was arrested on November 24 after a dispute.

With these events happening at the same time, the family continued to face pressure as they tried to plan their next steps.

Garrick explains the plan, and Dannielle responds in Seeking Sister Wife

The episode showed the moment Garrick shared the idea of Dannielle legally marrying any future sister wife from another country. He said the plan was based only on immigration rules and not on personal preference.

Garrick said, “We don’t know how long it would take before me and Lorrana could get divorced where I could marry another woman.”

Dannielle looked surprised and said she did not know this was part of the plan. She said, “I wasn’t aware of that.”

Dannielle told him she believed the process for Lorrana’s status would move faster. She said she thought Garrick and Lorrana could end their legal marriage sooner if needed.

Because of this, she did not expect to be asked to take on the legal responsibility for a new partner.

Dannielle said she needed more information before making any decisions.

She explained that she did not think this would come up so soon and wanted more time to understand the situation.

The segment ended with Dannielle saying she wanted to talk more before they moved forward.

The episode showed that no final choice had been made about adding a third wife, and the family planned to continue discussing the issue.

Lorrana shares her concerns, and the episode covers the arrest

The episode also focused on how Lorrana felt about expanding the family. She used a translation app to share her thoughts.

She said, “I don’t feel very comfortable looking for another wife now because it’s all very new to me.”

She explained that she was still adjusting to life with the family and caring for her baby. Because of this, she wanted more time before thinking about bringing in another partner.

She also said she wanted more time with Garrick because she felt their schedule was limited.

Garrick said he understood, but he also said the family had chosen a plural lifestyle. He said they needed to stay open to new possibilities and said, “We have to keep seeking.”

The episode then shifted to the recent news of Garrick’s arrest. The show explained that he was arrested on November 24 after a dispute in which Lorrana said he took her phone and threatened to contact immigration authorities.

The episode said he was released on bail and had not made a public comment.

Seeking Sister Wife's finale closed with the family agreeing to wait, talk more, and decide later about adding a new sister wife.

