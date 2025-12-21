Seeking Sister Wife’s Lorrana Merrifield makes her return on social media after her husband’s arrest

Seeking Sister Wife (Image via TLC )

Seeking Sister Wife alum Lorrana Merrifield made her return on social media after her husband, Garrick, was arrested on a domestic violence charge before Thanksgiving.

As per People and TMZ, Garrick was reportedly booked in Chaffee County, Colorado, on November 24, on “charges of misdemeanour domestic violence and obstructing telephone service”. Garrick was later released on bail.

TMZ had further reported that Garrick allegedly threatened to call US Immigration on his wife, Lorrana, who is a Brazilian native and wanted to get her deported after a heated argument.

Seeking Sister Wife alum Lorrana Merrifield posts on social media

While Lorrana made her comeback on social media, she recently posted a selfie of herself posing in a car as she was seen wearing a white sweater. The TLC star further captioned the post with a “purple heart emoji, a cross emoji and a sparkling star emoji.”

However, Lorrana did not address or open up about Garrick’s reported arrest. The two tied the knot in October 2024, after Garrick legally divorced his first wife, Dannielle, in 2020 to marry another woman.

Garrick and Dannielle have three children of their own, while remaining together; however, they are in a “plural” marriage with Lorrana.

While talking about Lorrana and Garrick's daughter, Lorrana said that she is happy to see "Sarah growing up alongside her siblings, creating bonds and receiving so much love from the whole family," she further told People.

"She is very smiley, always with a wide and cheerful smile when she sees each of us. Baby Sarah is definitely a squeaker. She is loud. I wonder if she might be an opera singer someday. She's got some lungs on her," adds Garrick, referring to their little girl. "I’m excited to see more of her personality and seeing her and Leia as sisters playing together and growing up together."

Garrick opened up about co-parenting in a plural family.

The television personality had earlier opened up about coparenting with his two wives, as he told People in November,

“Coparenting as a plural family has been wonderful, to have all the support and be there for each other. It’s a blessing to have all of our family involved in helping each other. It’s definitely allowed us to do different things. Lorrana and I have been able to go on trips when Dannielle took the kids, and vice versa. Lorrana is taking the kids so Dannielle and I can celebrate our anniversary. It’s been a big blessing to have such a big family with all the love and support and to be there for each other."

During the season 6 finale of Seeking Sister Wife, Garrick talked about his desire to add another wife to their “plural” family.

He confided in Dannielle as he revealed that the woman would have to “legally marry the new addition if she were from another country, citing Lorrana’s U.S. citizenship status.”

“You know, if God had us to meet another woman from another country, truly our best option would be for Dannielle to marry to have her come here. Just because we don’t know how long it would take before Lorrana could get divorced, so that I could marry another woman."

Dannielle expressed her surprise as she said that she was not aware of that, and further added that she feels like it’s more of a discussion that they need to have.



