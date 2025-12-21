David (2025) voice cast: Every character featured in the biblical musical and the actors behind them

Phil Wickham voices Adult David in David 2025 (Image via Instagram/@philwickham)

David is the 2025 animated biblical musical from Angel Studios and Sunrise Animation Studios, bringing the Old Testament story of the shepherd boy who defeats Goliath and rises to kingship to the big screen.

Directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes, the film serves as a feature-length follow-up to the Young David miniseries.

Released in theatres on December 19, 2025, it combines stunning CGI animation with original songs by Grammy-winning songwriter Jonas Myrin.

Christian music star Phil Wickham voices adult David and contributes to the musical numbers while Brandon Engman reprises his role as young David.

Produced with input from biblical scholars and filmed during research trips to Israel, David offers a family-friendly retelling that highlights David's journey from humble beginnings to becoming an anointed leader.

The voice cast mixes established Christian artists with talented actors, adding authenticity to this inspirational tale.

The story draws from the Book of Samuel, focusing on themes of faith, courage and destiny.

David (2025): Complete list of characters and voice cast

The voice cast for David features a blend of musicians and voice actors who bring depth to the biblical figures and supporting roles.

David (adult) voiced by Phil Wickham . The Grammy-nominated Christian artist voices the older David and performs in the film's musical sequences. Known for hits like House of the Lord , Wickham brings emotional depth to the warrior poet king.

. The Grammy-nominated Christian artist voices the older David and performs in the film's musical sequences. Known for hits like , Wickham brings emotional depth to the warrior poet king. David (young) voiced by Brandon Engman. Reprising his role from the Young David series, Engman voices the youthful shepherd. The young actor, dancer and singer captures David's early innocence and growing faith.

Reprising his role from the Young David series, Engman voices the youthful shepherd. The young actor, dancer and singer captures David's early innocence and growing faith. King Achish, voiced by Asim Chaudhry . The British comedian , known for his role in Black Mirror, voices the Philistine king with a distinctive flair.

. The British comedian known for his role in voices the Philistine king with a distinctive flair. Nitzevet (David's mother) is voiced by Miri Mesika . The acclaimed Israeli singer-actress has a prominent role, featuring musical numbers that include heartfelt duets highlighting maternal love and encouragement.

. The acclaimed Israeli singer-actress has a prominent role, featuring musical numbers that include heartfelt duets highlighting maternal love and encouragement. Rebecca is voiced by Lauren Daigle . The Grammy-winning gospel singer lends her voice to this supporting character, bringing her powerful vocal talent to the musical elements.

. The Grammy-winning gospel singer lends her voice to this supporting character, bringing her powerful vocal talent to the musical elements. Samuel is voiced by Brian Stivale. He portrays the prophet who anoints David.

He portrays the prophet who anoints David. Saul is voiced by Adam Michael Gold . He brings intensity to the troubled king whose jealousy drives much of the conflict.

. He brings intensity to the troubled king whose jealousy drives much of the conflict. Jonathan is voiced by Mark Jacobson . He plays Saul's son and David's loyal friend, voiced with warmth and brotherhood.

. He plays Saul's son and David's loyal friend, voiced with warmth and brotherhood. Goliath is voiced by Kamran Nikhad. The actor delivers a booming, intimidating performance as the giant Philistine warrior.

Other supporting roles include-

Jesse (David's father) by Hector

Zaydel by Mick Wingert

Vaizatha by Will de Renzy-Martin

Abishai by Mark Whitten

Ahinoam by Katie Bernstein

Teen Zeruiah by Ashley Boettcher

Young Zeruiah by Sloan Lucas Muldown

Eliab by Jonathan Shaboo

Abinadab by Jack Wagman

Nethanel by Aaron Tavaler

Doeg by David Rosenberg

Ozem by Shahar Tavoch

Scout by Mike Ciporkin

Elhanan by Doron Rechlis

Additional crowd and minor voices include Mick Wingert, Brent Mukai, Reina Ozbay, Mark Silverman, Jon Olson, Dorah Fine and others.

What is David (2025) all about?

David opens with a young David tending his father's sheep in Bethlehem, finding joy in music and poetry, and protecting his flock from predators like lions and bears.

Influenced by his mother's songs and faith, he composes melodies that reflect his devotion.

The prophet Samuel arrives and secretly anoints David as the future king of Israel, recognising him as a man after God's own heart.

David enters King Saul's court to play soothing music that calms the king's tormented spirit.

When the Philistine giant Goliath terrorises the Israelite army, no soldier dares to fight him. David, armed only with faith, a sling, and five smooth stones, steps forward.

He defeats Goliath with a single stone to the forehead, leading to an Israelite victory.

David's fame grows, sparking Saul's jealousy. As Saul pursues David to kill him, David flees into the wilderness with loyal followers.

He forms a deep friendship with Saul's son Jonathan and shows mercy by sparing Saul's life twice when he has the chance to kill him.

Facing threats from enemies like the Amalekites, David relies on courage and nonviolence in key moments.

The story builds to David's rise, testing themes of loyalty, love, faith and leadership amid power struggles.

As a musical, original songs advance the narrative, including mother-son duets like Tapestry, uplifting tracks like Follow the Light, and anthems such as I Will Not Be Afraid.

Where to watch David (2025)

David (2025) is now playing in theatres nationwide, distributed by Angel Studios. No streaming availability has been announced yet.

Stay tuned for more such updates!