Seeking Sister Wife's Reise Williamson opens up on a wild date with Randi

Reise Williamson from Seeking Sister Wife (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

In this week’s episode of Seeking Sister Wife, cast member Reise Williamson sat down with potential sister-wife applicant Randi for a candid, unexpected conversation that has sparked lots of discussion.

The date included frank questions about past relationships and intimate moments, and Reise admitted to feeling conflicted even as he opened up.

Seeking Sister Wife: The date that turned real

On the November 10 episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Reise and Randi opted for a first meeting unlike typical dinner dates—they met at a playground, sat on swings, and addressed the heart of their burgeoning triad dynamic.

When Randi asked about Reise’s current wife, Billie Jean, Reise described her as:



“My best friend. We get along great.” He added: “I mean, this was all actually her idea.”



That revelation seemed to reassure Randi, who noted in her confessional that when men initiate plural marriage, it often causes friction—but in this case, she believed jealousy wouldn’t be an issue since Billie had brought up expansion.

The connection between Reise and Randi looked stronger than expected, and Reise suggested a follow-up meeting including Billie Jean over drinks, admitting he felt nervous because:



“Once Billie met Randi, our plural marriage would no longer be just a concept. It would become real.”



After the playground date, the pair walked and talked about faith, family, and the mechanics of adding a sister-wife.

Later in their second date, the tone shifted again: Randi proposed a game of “20 questions,” starting with a bold opener,



“What’s the craziest place you’ve had s**?”



Reise laughed and admitted he’s “pretty vanilla,” saying “the floor or maybe a car.”

Randi shared her own story of a beach encounter and joked about how the sand made it unpleasant.

Things escalated when Randi asked about sexual positions. Reise confessed:



“I dislike reverse cowgirl because everything doesn’t line up, and it can be painful.”



Both laughed at his admission. In his confession, Reise admitted he felt like a “giddy schoolgirl.”

He explained he hasn’t been on this many first dates before, and the excitement made him feel guilty.

Reise kept reminding himself that the conversation was approved by Billie—but small moments of self-consciousness crept in.

He said he caught himself “looking around, wondering whether Billie can hear the conversation.”

Still, he repeated that this was Billie’s idea in the first place.

For fans following the season of Seeking Sister Wife, the date is being flagged as one of the most candid and revealing so far.

What’s at stake for Reise and his growing family

The episode of Seeking Sister Wife places Reise at a pivotal crossroads: he and Billie already have a household and children, and the introduction of Randi into their dynamic changes everything.

By his own admission, Reise is navigating excitement and guilt at once.

The show frames the moment as playful—but the underlying shift is serious.

The date is not simply for fun; it’s part of the expansion of the family.

The show’s producers appear to be leaning into the tension between fun, intimacy, and the structural shift of bringing in a new sister-wife.

The date turns into a de facto litmus test of how honest can they all be, and how ready is Reise to share his life even more openly.

Looking ahead: What fans will watch for on Seeking Sister Wife

As the season of Seeking Sister Wife progresses, viewers will focus on three main areas related to this date: First, how Randi’s presence will impact the relationship between Reise and Billie Jean.

Second, whether Reise’s admitted discomfort signals larger issues ahead.

Third, whether the family expansion model—dating openly, discussing s**, and including the current spouse in the process—actually works in practice.

Reise Williamson’s wild date with Randi on Seeking Sister Wife was not just another episode—it was a revealing look at the mechanics of polygamous family life, a test of comfort zones, and a moment where playful conversation collided with reality.

Stay tuned for more updates.