"Social media is hard": Baylen Out Loud star Baylen Dupree opens up on getting body shamed, which affected her confidence

Baylen Out Loud follows the journey of 23-year-old Baylen Dupree, who is living with Tourette syndrome, navigating its challenges and embracing all the chaos that comes with it, along with her family and partner.

Season 2 of the TLC reality series premiered on October 7, 2025, giving insight into Baylen's life further, her engagement with fiancé Colin, wedding planning, therapist visits, and much more.

However, in an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Baylen Out Loud set to premiere on November 18, 2025, Baylen opens up about people on social media targeting her for the weight, which she gained after taking new medication for her Tourette's syndrome.

Baylen was seen going through her clothes in the People exclusive while doing laundry in her room when she realizes that the clothes don't fit her anymore, due to her weight, and she is getting body shamed for it, as she describes the type of comments received as,

"Social media is hard, especially when you're reading comments and those types of things, and it's like, ‘Oh my God, I had no idea you're pregnant. Congratulations.’ What? I'm sorry. There was never an announcement. That's not happening."

What Baylen says in the upcoming episode of Baylen Out Loud

In Baylen Out Loud's exclusive clip by People, Baylen Dupree speaks with a mix of frustration and hurt as she opens up about how the past few days have taken a toll on her confidence.

She explains that she has gained 18 pounds, caused by a new medication she’s taking for her Tourette syndrome, which has made her unexpectedly vulnerable online, attracting a lot of mean comments on her body, as she explains:

"Yesterday's high has been tanked after reading some comments on social media. I got a couple — and what I mean by a couple, a lot of couple — of not nice comments towards my body."

The comments, as she described, ranged from rude to downright intrusive, with people even assuming she was pregnant.

The exclusive clip from Baylen Out Loud then shows a more intimate moment in her bedroom, where she’s going through a pile of laundry and confronting the ways her changing body is showing up in everyday life.

She picks up clothes that no longer fit and tosses a pair of shorts aside with a sigh.

"Nothing fits. My jeans don't fit. My jean shorts don't fit,” she tells her fiancé, Colin Dooley, as the discouragement becomes visible on her face."

When Colin gently asks whether the medication is causing the weight gain, Baylen confirms it without hesitation, noting:

"Yep, the number one side effect, on top of being scared to go to the gym because of my germs. I've gained 18 pounds that I cannot lose. It's definitely frustrating because I really do like this medication."

In another point, Baylen hands Colin a pair of shorts and asks him to throw them away because she is convinced she won’t ever fit into them again.

Later, in a confessional, she tries to explain the pros and cons of the new medications, stating that she is getting relief from the emotional symptoms, but the physical side effects affect her confidence, making her insecure, noting:

"This medication is intended to treat my mood. I feel better, I sleep better, but at the end of the day, with the weight gain, it’s definitely affecting my self-confidence."

The new episode of Baylen Out Loud season 2 is scheduled to stream on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on TLC.

