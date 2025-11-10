"It’s not my vibe": Nicky Hilton shuts down speculation about joining The Real Housewives of New York City

Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild (Image Via Getty)

Nicky Hilton has made it clear that she has no real interest in joining the cast of the popular reality television series, The Real Housewives of New York City.

For those unversed, Nicky Hilton is a fashion model and designer and a member of the famous Hilton family.

Her mother Kathy Hilton has been making an appearance on The Real Housewives of New York City since 2020.

Nicky Hilton though is close friends with some of the cast members from the show but is reluctant to feature on it.

She mentioned her intentions on Sirius XM’s Page Six Radio with host Danny Murphy, stating:



“ It’s not my vibe.”







Nicky Hilton revealed that she is friends with The Real Housewives of New York City star Sai De Silva







Nicky talked to host Danny Murphy on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio where the latter observed that she is “a born and bred New Yorker.”

The outlet spoke to another member from the show, Jessel Taank where she reportedly remarked:



“She wants [Nicky] to join in on the fun.”



Jessel probed Nicky asking if the idea sounds fun to her.

Nicky was quick to shut down speculations which led to Murphy questioning that whether it was due to too much stress or it was not her vibe.

To which Nicky confirmed that it was not her vibe.

But she went on to reveal that she knows Jessel Taank and is friends with Sai DeSilva.

Hilton stated:



“I know Sai quite well. She’s super fun. We were actually just in Italy together at a wedding.”



But she concluded the speculation by firmly stating:



“It’s fun to watch, but no. Not for me.”



The question about Nicky joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City arises amid rumours for the casting of the new season.

After season 15 was not as successful as Bravo had hoped it to be, the show went for a pause.

As reported by Reality Tea on October 2, Andy Cohen recently spilled some casting news,

He reportedly talked about “new” housewives who have been casted and “a few have been determined”.

But the executives at Bravo “haven’t rounded it yet.”

Nicky’s mother Kathy Hilton has joined The Real Housewives of New York City in season 11 as a “friend”.

She revealed during Daily Dish podcast in 2021 that her kids were not very happy about her joining the reality show.

She stated:



“They weren’t too happy about me joining. Now, they’re OK. They were calling me, and then I just kind of avoided them for a couple days because I didn’t know; I was embarrassed, but I got caught. So, I felt like the child, you know. The roles reversed. But we’re, we’re good now. We’re OK.”



She also spoke about her kids making cameos on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in an interview with Footwear News in 2021.

Kathy remarked:



“I wouldn’t ask them because I feel that that would be taking advantage. They’re very, very busy.”



Even though Nicky Hilton has not yet been “bravolebrity" but she will be making an appearance at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

The Hilton scion explained that she would be selling merch from her jewellery line. Theo Grace.

She expressed her excitement about her BravoCon appearance by stating:



“ I’m excited. We have a Theo Grace booth, and we did some custom name plates for my mom, which will be at BravoCon with name plates. Some of her, you know, famous sayings. I think we got ‘Hunky Dory,’ ‘The Lady,’ and ‘Bottoms Up.’”







Stay tuned for more such updates.