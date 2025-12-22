Herman "Mutt" Wilson case on Killer Grannies: A complete timeline of events

Killer Grannies season 1, episode 7 (Image via Oxygen)

In the peaceful town of Waco, Texas, 85-year-old retired police lieutenant Herman “Mutt” Wilson trusted his 70-year-old girlfriend, Rowena Ledbetter, with his meal service. However, on April 21, 2002, trust turned deadly as Wilson fell seriously ill after eating biscuits with gravy, which she had made for him.

Wilson accused Ledbetter of poisoning him, eventually dying in the night with high levels of bendiocarb, a deadly insecticide, in his system. Ledbetter, a former nurse with a past full of problems with finances and marriages, was charged with murder.

Toxicology revealed Herman “Mutt” Wilson’s death was a result of homicide, with several instances of strange illnesses following their communal meals. In 2003, she was found guilty, handed a life sentence, but passed away in prison approximately a year later following a choking incident.

This tragic incident, involving betrayal in a senior relationship, illustrates the pitfalls in senior romantic linkages.

Killer Grannies: Early relationship and background of Herman “Mutt” Wilson (2000–Early 2002)

Herman “Mutt” Wilson, an 85-year-old widower and retired Waco Police lieutenant, lived a simple life in Texas. He began dating Rowena Ledbetter, a 70-year-old former nurse, around 2000. Wilson, known for his orderly routine, soon amended his will to include Ledbetter as a beneficiary, leaving her his home.

Over the next two years, their relationship grew close, with Ledbetter often preparing meals. However, in the six weeks before his death, Herman “Mutt” Wilson suffered recurring debilitating illnesses, especially after eating with her.

Three days prior to the fatal incident, he was hospitalized for symptoms resembling a stroke.

Ledbetter's past included losing her nursing license in 2000 after an indictment for theft at a retirement center where she worked. She had been married seven times, with family members reporting financial disputes in previous relationships.

These details emerged during later investigations but did not raise alarms at the time, as per Oxygen.

The fatal breakfast: April 21, 2002

On April 21, 2002, Herman “Mutt” Wilson ate breakfast of biscuits and gravy made by Ledbetter at his home.

Soon after, both became severely ill, with vomiting and weakness. Neighbors rushed them to the hospital, where doctors suspected poisoning.

Herman “Mutt” Wilson told his neighbor, Roxanne Stryker, “She tried to kill me,” and later informed police that Ledbetter had poisoned his food and accidentally ingested some herself.

He died at 9 p.m. that day. Medical staff notified authorities, who collected evidence: leftover food, coffee, and a pill bottle from Ledbetter's purse containing a milky white liquid. Initial tests pointed to toxins, but the full cause remained unclear until the autopsy. Ledbetter survived and was treated, according to Oxygen.

Initial investigation: April 23, 2002

Two days after Herman “Mutt” Wilson's death, on April 23, 2002, police questioned Ledbetter. She claimed Wilson prepared the meal and that she visited to end their relationship due to her marriage to her seventh husband, Cecil Forson. Ledbetter said Wilson became angry, leading to a struggle.

She alleged getting sick after eating and suggested Wilson attempted a murder-suicide, stating in a recorded interview,

“I feel Herman decided he couldn’t have me, and I feel like he poisoned me.”

Detectives noted inconsistencies in her story. Toxicology results soon confirmed bendiocarb insecticide in Wilson's system, ruling the death a homicide.

The poison matched the liquid in her purse. Investigators began reviewing Herman “Mutt” Wilson's recent health episodes, linking them to meals with Ledbetter. No immediate arrest occurred as evidence mounted, as reported by Oxygen.

Deeper probe and arrest (Late 2002–Early 2003)

As the investigation deepened, detectives interviewed Ledbetter's family. Her granddaughters described her as a caring grandmother, while her former stepson, Kelly Mauk, accused her of forging his father's name on credit cards, contributing to their divorce.

The son of her ex-husband, Dick Ledbetter, reported suspicious illnesses during their marriage and noted Dick's first wife had lived at the retirement center where Ledbetter worked. Cecil Forson expressed shock over her affair but had no connection to the poisoning.

Evidence showed Ledbetter acquired the bendiocarb. Authorities exhumed Dick Ledbetter's body for testing, but the results were inconclusive, preventing further charges. In early 2003, Ledbetter was arrested for Herman “Mutt” Wilson's murder.

Prosecutors highlighted her financial history as a potential motive, while no evidence supported her self-defense claim, as per Oxygen.

Trial and conviction: March 2003

In March 2003, 70-year-old Ledbetter stood trial for first-degree murder in Waco. Prosecutors called her a “black widow,” presenting toxicology evidence, witness statements, and her pattern of illnesses inflicted on Herman “Mutt” Wilson. They argued she poisoned him for his estate.

The defense portrayed Ledbetter as a devoted grandmother, claiming Wilson staged the poisoning as a murder-suicide to frame her out of jealousy over Forson.

They pointed to her own illness that day as proof. After deliberation, the jury convicted her based on the forensic links to the insecticide and motive evidence.

The judge sentenced her to life in prison without parole. The trial lasted several days, drawing local media attention for its senior-age dynamics, according to Oxygen.

Aftermath and Rowena's death (2003)

Less than a year after her conviction, in late 2003, 71-year-old Ledbetter died in prison from choking on food, ruled natural causes with no foul play suspected.

The case closed without additional prosecutions, though the inconclusive exhumation of Dick Ledbetter lingered as an unresolved thread.

Herman “Mutt” Wilson's property passed to Ledbetter's estate, per his will, but family disputes arose over distribution.

The incident prompted reviews of elder abuse protocols in Waco nursing homes, given Ledbetter's background. No appeals succeeded before her death, as per Oxygen.

