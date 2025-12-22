The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily catches Cane and Phyllis, Nick corners Matt, Noah fights to save Sienna

Sienna (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on December 23, 2025, hint at growing danger, fights about feelings, and stress between partners all over Genoa City. As Christmas gets closer, many stories come together, making people deal with hard facts while others run fast to stop a coming threat.

From Nick’s dangerous idea to catch a scary enemy to Lily’s surprising find about Cane and Phyllis, the trouble grows on Tuesday’s show. Meanwhile, Noah works on saving Sienna, and Traci gives good advice that could change Jack and Diane’s holiday ideas.

Nick tightens the net around Matt as danger escalates

Nick stays focused on catching Matt Clark, who is also called Mitch Bacall, after placing many traps meant to trap him in a corner.

While Nick thinks he is getting close, the problem may turn out to be more dangerous than he thought. His strong wish to stop the danger forever could put him right in the middle of trouble, especially if Matt sees that he is being caught.

Nick’s sureness is upset even more by not knowing the truth about Sienna being gone.

Although he first thinks she might have chosen to go back to Matt on her own, what happens next quickly hints that the situation is much more evil.

Noah pushes back as Sienna’s disappearance sparks urgency

After being hit and knocked out, Noah gets better enough to tell Nick and Sharon about what happened. He makes it clear that Annie Stewart was the one who did it and says for sure that Sienna was taken with a gun.

Noah strongly says no to the idea that Sienna would ever pick to be back with Matt, blaming Nick for always thinking the worst things about her.

Set on bringing Sienna home safely, Noah’s mind moves to a rescue plan. If he finds out where Annie has hidden her, another scary fight could be certain to happen, making things much more dangerous for everyone involved.

Traci urges Diane to slow down amid the Abbott-Newman feud

At the Abbott mansion, Traci gives advice to Diane, who has been very busy thinking about the long fight between the Abbotts and the Newmans.

Traci hints that Diane and Jack have forgotten what is really important and need to make time for themselves instead of staying stuck in constant fighting.

This talk may start an idea for Jack and Diane to get close again in a deeper way. With Christmas Eve getting near, the pair seems ready to have a more loving and quiet time together, maybe because of Traci’s soft push.

Lily walks in on Cane and Phyllis at the worst possible moment

Lily is blindsided when she stumbles upon Cane and Phyllis sharing a suspiciously close moment. Whether the interaction crosses into something physical or simply looks far too intimate, Lily is instantly alarmed by what she sees.

The sight contradicts Cane’s earlier assurances that Phyllis was firmly in his past.

Already on edge, Lily may not hold back her anger if she believes Cane has been dishonest. The emotional fallout threatens to unravel whatever trust remains between them, placing Cane in an increasingly difficult position.

Cane scrambles to contain the damage

In the aftermath of Lily’s discovery, Cane finds himself struggling to explain and minimize the situation. With emotions running high and old wounds resurfacing, damage control won’t come easily.

The tension between Lily, Cane, and Phyllis is set to ripple outward, potentially affecting alliances and relationships beyond this trio.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.