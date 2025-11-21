The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah secured early release, set to leave prison in December

Jen Shah (Image via Instagram@therealjenshah)

Former cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah will be releases early from prison as reported by ABC News on November 21, 2025.



For those unversed, Jen Shah is accused of carrying out a telemarketing scam where she, along with her assistant, Stuart Smith, reportedly duped many people across the US.

Many of her victims of the telemarketing scam were elderly who were over the age of 55 as per the United States Attorney’s Office.

The reality star was originally going to be released on August 30, 2026.

As reported by ABC News, her new release date from prison is set for December 10, 2025.

More about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah’s 2021 wire and money laundering fraud







As per the United States Attorney’s Office press release on March 30, 2021, Jennifer Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith ran a scam where they duped elderly people across the U.S.

They scammed the victims by telling them they could start or grow online businesses.

The group collected and traded lists of potential victims. The list included names of the people who were trying to start an online business.

Jen Shah and Smith helped with making and selling these list to other people involved in the scam and earned a share in the money stole from the victims.

They were also involved in selling services such as business coaching, tax help to the victims who did not even owned a computer.

Shah was arrested while she was filming for the season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on March 30, 2021.

Before her arrest, Shah revealed about her business in Access Hollywood’s digital series, Housewives Nightcap in November 2020.

She stated, as reported by Access on March 31, 2021, that she owns three marketing companies, involving data monetization and customer acquisition.

Shah then called herself “Wizard of Oz” and claimed that she is the one that is making everything happen.

She stated:



“So ads are popping to you guys and they’re like, ‘How the hell do they know I’m shopping at Neiman Marcus?’ that’s me.”



She further explained that she is making money on every click and said:



“I’ve been able to, people will come to me and I’ll invest in their companies, so we have a got a lot of different investments, all different kinds of things. I’ve been able to do it because what I’ve been able to carve out, the niche I’ve been able to carve out in the direct response marketing world.”



ABC also released a news documentary related to the case in November 2021 called The Housewife & the Shah Shocker.

The documentary featured interviews from the victims of her fraud and other details surrounding the case.

In the documentary, Shah’s aunt Lehua Vincent defended her niece and stated that she could not be “harmful, hurtful or disrespectful."

As reported by ABC on November 29, 2021, she stated:



“This is the most difficult time for our entire family. The Jen Shah that I know is a woman who has come from a culture that is deeply rooted in honesty, loyalty and hard work. There's just no way that Jen has the ability to be harmful or hurtful or disrespectful."



Shah pleaded guilty to the accusations of fraud and was ordered to hand over 6.5 million in July 2022 as reported by ABC.

She was sentenced to six and half year in prison in 2023.

ABC News also reported that A Bureau of Prison spokesperson declined to reveal more about the details of Jen Shah’s release due to privacy and security reasons.

Stay tuned for more such updates.