"That's the beauty of this tournament" - Physical: Asia Team Japan's Yushin Okami praises Mongolia’s remarkable strength and unity

Observations on Team Mongolia
In the same Instagram post, Okami elaborated on Team Mongolia's performance, stating:
"The Mongolian team—their strength and character were truly remarkable🇲🇳"
Okami observed that the Mongolian team maintained their performance until the "end" of the tournament, and their coordination remained consistent across multiple challenges.
The post emphasized the way Team Mongolia completed the events, including physical challenges and collaborative tasks, without indicating any judgment or personal evaluation beyond reporting their actions.
He also noted that the Mongolian team demonstrated both "strength and humanity," referring to their ability to cooperate and engage with athletes from other countries during the competition.
Okami described how Team Mongolia participated in the challenges in a manner that combined physical execution with interaction among team members and opponents.
Team Japan’s performance and challenges
Okami also shared reflections on Team Japan’s experience during the tournament. In a separate Instagram post on November 16, 2025, he recounted events from Quest 3 and Quest 4. Regarding Quest 3's Totem Pole competition, he stated:
"I was stunned to learn there was a device malfunction after we gave it our all. But the malfunction wasn't anyone's fault. No one was to blame. TEAM JAPAN turned that accident into strength and overcame it with teamwork."
He indicated that Team Japan continued their efforts despite unforeseen technical issues during the competition.
In Quest 4, the Battle Rope challenge was highlighted. Okami described a moment when team members Yoshio Itoi and Soichi Hashimoto led a callout, noting the significant moment when they heard the word "Japan."
He also recorded that Team Japan continued to perform through the challenge without stopping, completing the task until the end.
Okami expressed recognition for the efforts of each team member, acknowledging their contribution to the team’s overall performance during the tournament.
Respect for international competitors
Okami also extended recognition to athletes from other nations, stating,
"And my respect to all the athletes from all countries who fought alongside me."
These statements reflected a formal acknowledgment of the broader competition environment and the collaborative engagement that occurred during the tournament.
The remarks were consistently factual, detailing the sequence of events and expressions made during or about the competitions.
Team Japan members and final placement
Team Japan consisted of MMA fighters Yushin Okami and Kana Watanabe, baseball player Yoshio Itoi, swimmer Katsumi Nakamura, judoka Soichi Hashimoto, and wrestler Nonoka Ozaki.
Each team member participated in the various quests and challenges, contributing to the overall performance described in Okami’s posts. At the conclusion of the tournament, Team Japan placed third, following Mongolia in second and Korea as the winner.
The Instagram entries serve as documentation of both Team Japan’s activities and the observed qualities of other teams, including Mongolia.
