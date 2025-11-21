"That's the beauty of this tournament" - Physical: Asia Team Japan's Yushin Okami praises Mongolia’s remarkable strength and unity

Yushin Okami of Japan reacts to his submission loss to Ovince Saint Preux in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Saitama Super Arena on September 22, 2017 in Saitama, Japan (Image via Getty)

During Physical: Asia, Team Japan captain Yushin Okami highlighted the performance and unity of Team Mongolia.

In his Instagram post on November 20, 2025, Okami shared a photograph of Team Japan alongside Team Mongolia and wrote,

"Even though they were from different countries, bonds naturally form during the fight. That's the beauty of this tournament."

The statement was made in reference to the way athletes from various nations connected during the competition.

Okami's post focused on the combination of strength and teamwork displayed by the Mongolian team throughout the event.