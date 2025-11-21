"Create a beautiful memory" - Physical: Asia’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu reflects on representing Mongolia and building lasting memories

Physical: Asia Team Mongolia (Image via Instagram/@ochir_ub)

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu represented Mongolia as part of the Mongolian Warriors team on the show Physical: Asia, participating in challenges that tested physical and mental capabilities.

The series was broadcast on Netflix to a global audience. In an Instagram post on November 20, 2025, he shared,

"I became a member of the Mongolian Warriors team and competed with all my strength, endurance, and intelligence to create a beautiful memory."

Baatarkhuu acknowledged that Physical: Asia reached a wide audience and expressed appreciation for viewers in Mongolia and other countries who supported the team.

His participation on the show coincided with ongoing preparation for a major upcoming fighting tournament.