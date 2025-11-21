"Create a beautiful memory" - Physical: Asia’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu reflects on representing Mongolia and building lasting memories

Participation and experience of Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu on Physical: Asia
Competing as a member of the Mongolian Warriors Team
Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu provided details about his participation on the show, explaining that he competed as a member of Mongolia's DAICHID team on Physical: Asia.
He mentioned in his post that he utilized all of his physical power, measured his endurance, and put to the test his mental toughness during the whole program, thus forming a "memory" which he regarded as noteworthy of his journey.
Moreover, he indicated that the show consisted of such as physical and mental difficulties and also necessitated the coordination with the team.
The broadcast allowed viewers worldwide to follow the Mongolian Warriors team. Baatarkhuu emphasized the support he received from fans, adding,
"I am grateful that it touched the hearts of people in Mongolia and many other countries."
Baatarkhuu also referenced the impact of team efforts on his experience.
He confirmed his involvement with the Mongolian Warriors team and highlighted the responsibilities associated with representing Mongolia on an international platform.
Global exposure and audience engagement
About the program's reception, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu gave a nod to the backing and cheer he got from the viewers that stayed with the Mongolian Warriors team during the whole competition.
He remarked that the number of people wishing him "good luck" in the MMA fight was considerable, pointing out the involvement and interest of the public in Mongolia and overseas.
Netflix's Physical: Asia provided exposure to international viewers and allowed for public recognition of the participants. He indicated that the show led to increased visibility, stating,
"Thanks to the popularity and positive impact of this amazing show and competition, I have become known to many new people, and I am receiving numerous collaboration offers from various fields."
Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu reflected the link between the broadcast and professional engagement opportunities.
He confirmed that global exposure created avenues for professional inquiries and collaborations without providing subjective commentary on the outcomes.
Collaboration and professional contact
The Mongolian athlete explained that he is currently preparing for a major upcoming fight and undergoing intensive training, so he cannot respond to everyone promptly.
For collaboration inquiries or proposals, he advised contacting the external relations manager of Shandas MMA Club and Team Tungaa, Mr. Batnasan, whose phone number is provided for communication.
He emphasized that all professional communication should be directed through the manager to ensure proper handling of inquiries.
He clarified the current focus of his professional activities and provided context for any delayed responses to inquiries. He also said,
"If you have collaboration inquiries or proposals, please feel free to contact the external relations manager of Shandas MMA Club and Team Tungaa, Mr. Batnasan."
Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu included the manager's phone number as a contact point for inquiries.
