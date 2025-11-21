The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge reveals awkward elevator moment with Scheana Shay at BravoCon

Tamra Judge (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge spilled details on a surprise run-in with Scheana Shay in an elevator during BravoCon - right after their tension boiled over and forced a showdown.

The moment, revealed during Tamra’s podcast and at the convention, underscores that despite both women being part of the larger Bravo ecosystem, there remains underlying tension as the Real Housewives of Orange County landscape shifts.

The Real Housewives of Orange County and the BravoCon tension point

At BravoCon 2025, Tamra Judge recounted the elevator moment while appearing on her podcast Two Ts in a Pod with co-host Dolores Catania. Tamra said,



“Scheana Shay had a lot to say about me,” and then added, “She said that I was on the verge of a psychotic break, but in the elevator, I whispered to her, ‘I love you.’”



When Catania asked, “Did you?” Tamra responded:



“The door opened up and I saw her, and she was just giving me, like, the death stare. And I go, ‘Love you.’”



She followed with:



“Being sarcastic.”



This disclosure follows weeks of public exchanges between Scheana and Tamra, with Scheana previously telling a panel at BravoCon:



“I think she’s on the verge of a psychotic break & I hope she’s OK. She’s on stage saying shady things, but then whispering she loves me in the elevator.”



The Real Housewives of Orange County alum now says their moment in the lift encapsulated the odd balance of rivalry and forced politeness in the Bravo world.

Scheana Shay, known for her role on Vanderpump Rules and her appearances on Real Housewives-related content, had already criticized Tamra in earlier remarks.

In a September interview, Tamra said:



“[Scheana] created this. I know she’s trying so hard to get on Real Housewives of Orange County, but …”



At one point, when asked whom she least wanted to see at BravoCon, Tamra replied:



“Scheana Shay.”



At BravoCon, Tamra was spotted multiple times in the lobby and at the “Days of Our Wives” panel for Real Housewives of Orange County, where she greeted both fans and fellow cast members.

Vulture’s coverage noted:



“We spotted plenty, including Tamra Judge holding court in the lobby…”



At the same event, Scheana’s presence was noted by fans and bloggers alike, and many discussions flagged the elevator moment as the first in-person face-off after the feud escalated.

Behind the Feud

The core of the tension between Tamra Judge and Scheana Shay traces back to allegations circulating around the Real Housewives of Orange County universe.

A key storyline involved a rumor that cast member Gretchen Rossi had been drugged and “naked wasted” at a party — a claim that decades of Bravo viewers know as part of the show’s lore.

Tamra has pointed to Scheana as the source of the leak, while Scheana has claimed Tamra is the instigator.

In the podcast discussion, Tamra referenced hiring Scheana’s ex-husband, Mike Shay, to DJ a party, and suggested that the maneuver may have been both a social gesture and a provocation.

Scheana told Reality Blurb:



The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s divulged elevator whisper — “I love you” — therefore takes on additional cynicism or confrontation, depending on one’s reading of the moment.

