The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 episode 20 recap: Tamra accused of leaks, Gretchen confronted over controversial likes, while shocking footage questions integrity

The Real Housewives of Orange County wrapped up its explosive season 19 with episode 20, the final reunion, where the cast revisited the controversial dinner in Amsterdam and confronted each other about what really happened behind the scenes.

What started as an attempt to clear the conflicts and revisit their journey turned into one of the most heated episodes of the season, especially as Tamra Judge and Gretchen Rossi found themselves at the center of almost every conflict.

While Heather reflects on being part of the show for 15 years, Emily and Tamra debate the authenticity of their friendship in the third and final part of The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 19 reunion, which premiered on Bravo on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Two storylines dominated The Real Housewives of Orange County ​​​​​​reunion night: accusations that Tamra leaked show business to bloggers, and Gretchen's alleged engagement with homophobic social-media posts.

Here's what happened on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 reunion part 3

Gretchen found herself under scrutiny when the group confronted her about the controversial posts she had liked on social media.

As the women confronted her, Gretchen tried to explain that she had followed thousands of accounts over the years and did not always know what each one posted.

"I gravely apologize if I liked something that was offensive," she said. "I will say that one post that was brought forward, it was very upsetting and very suspect to me. It doesn't align with who I am."

Heather, who has known Gretchen for over a decade, acknowledged that Gretchen had always been kind to her family but did not realise the seriousness of what surfaced. She said:

“When you follow a multitude of hate mongers, what you’re going to see on your feed is hate.”

She further explained why the screenshots had hurt her so deeply, especially as a mother of LGBTQ+ children. Gretchen emphasized that it was a small percentage of all the accounts she followed, and that she took immediate action when she realized what was happening.

“I went and rectified it,” she said. “I’m not going to follow accounts that have this type of rhetoric.”

Gina revealed that she had printed out Gretchen’s likes just two days earlier and noticed several problematic posts were still liked, including one that mocked Dylan Mulvaney.

That put Gretchen on the spot, leading to confusion about whether she had unliked posts or only unfollowed certain accounts.

Emily and Tamra’s tensions also resurfaced when the two got into a sharp exchange about Gretchen’s controversial likes and Tamra’s decision to involve Gina in the situation.

Emily calmly questioned why Tamra had told Gina instead of bringing the issue up herself, saying she felt it placed Gina in an unfair position. But Tamra immediately grew defensive, saying,

“Why am I getting blamed for her liking homophobic stuff?” Emily tried to explain she wasn’t blaming her, but Tamra’s tone only escalated.

The conversation quickly turned personal as both women accused the other of being condescending. Emily told Tamra she felt bad for Gina as her friend. Tamra fired back, saying:

“Why do you have to be an asshole all the time?”

That crossed a line for Emily, who reciprocated the sentiment. Tamra insisted Emily had been poking at her for years, while Emily countered that Tamra hadn’t always treated her kindly, either, leading to both women getting into a heated argument.

During the reunion, things took a sharp turn when Andy confronted Tamra with claims that someone had been leaking private cast information throughout the season. When the cast saw the unseen footage of an anonymous mysterious tipster who had contacted Shannon, Gina and Jenn, Tamra looked blindsided. Host Andy Cohen asked Tamra to explain how the mysterious man got the show's private information. Tamra was visibly furious and insisted she had nothing to do with it. “It is not me, Andy! This is bullsh**! This is an ambush!” she shouted, fully denying that she had ever leaked storylines or fed information to bloggers. While she admitted that everyone talks to bloggers “in passing,” she drew a clear line between casual conversation and giving away confidential filming details: "We all talk to bloggers. But there's a difference between saying hi, bye, thank you, yes, great, good luck at the reunion. That's different than giving away storyline. I've been on this show for 15 years. We've never had this problem until you came back," referring to Gretchen. Emily, Gina and Gretchen pointed out that the mysterious caller knew specific things, such as private conversations in Amsterdam or drama surrounding the upfronts, that only someone inside their group could have known. Tamra demanded proof repeatedly, insisting none of this made sense and that she was being unfairly targeted. However, emotions escalated when Gretchen claimed the caller told her Tamra had “been fighting this thing against you for a long time,” a statement Tamra called a complete lie.

