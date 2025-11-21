White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt justifies Trump's "piggy" remark, calls him "the most transparent president in history"

Donald Trump looks on during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Donald Trump for his controversial "piggy" remark to Bloomberg's senior journalist Catherine Lucey.

For the unversed, at Air Force One on November 14, Lucey asked the President why the Epstein files were not being released if they contained no incriminating details.

Donald Trump raised his finger and stopped her by saying, "Quiet, piggy." The clip went viral, as people called him out for supposedly being sexist, misogynistic, and unprofessional.

During a White House press briefing on November 20, another reporter brought up the matter to Karoline Leavitt, asking her about the President's intentions.

She responded by saying that Trump is "very frank and honest," which is reportedly why people voted for him.

Karoline Leavitt claimed he was "frustrated" with reporters for allegedly spreading fake news about him.

She justified Donald Trump's remark, saying that his supposed honesty is respectful and seemingly better than that of the Biden administration.

"He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration, but he also is the most transparent president in history," Karoline Leavitt said.

Before Karoline Leavitt defended Donald Trump, the President called out the ABC network and its reporter

The US President met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office on November 18. The ABC News correspondent, Mary Bruce, first asked Trump if it was all right for his family to do business with Saudi Arabia while he is the President.

Then she asked the prince about his alleged involvement in the 2018 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Donald Trump immediately asked which news station she was from, and after hearing ABC, he called it "fake news." He defended the crown prince, saying that he seemingly had nothing to do with the murder.

Trump also said that by asking such questions, they were supposedly embarrassing Mohammed bin Salman.

The journalist asked another question, this time about the Epstein files. The President said that he was bothered by Mary Bruce's "attitude."

He pointed out that the reporters don't bring up Bill Clinton or other friends of Jeffrey Epstein, saying that the convicted sex offender funded the Democrats and allegedly did not help him in any way. Trump insisted that the Epstein files are a "Democrat hoax."

He then called Mary Bruce a "terrible reporter" and noted that ABC's license should be taken away. Trump said he would ask FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to look into it.

"You're all psyched up. Somebody psyched you over at ABC and they're going to psych it. You're a terrible person and a terrible reporter... I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake and it's so wrong, and we have a great commissioner, the chairman, who should look at that," he stated.

While Karoline Leavitt justified Donald Trump's "piggy" remark, she did not comment on the things he said about the ABC News correspondent or the network.

Meanwhile, in her latest interview with Pod Force One, which was released on November 19, Karoline Leavitt shared that before every White House press briefing, she prepares herself by researching, reading, and watching.

Stay tuned for more updates on Karoline Leavitt and Trump.