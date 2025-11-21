Who won Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 4? Details explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East are seen during a segment of "Good Day New York" on November 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

Season 4 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test concluded on November 20, 2025, with just two of the original recruits completing the grueling selection-style course.

After a rigorous run through extreme physical and psychological challenges in Morocco, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East and influencer Gia Giudice emerged as the only two contestants to pass the full program.

The episode featured five final contestants: Johnson East, her husband, former NFL player Andrew East; Gia Giudice; influencer Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia and Kody Brown of Sister Wives.

The final task centred on a simulated capture behind enemy lines and an interrogation challenge where recruits had to maintain cover stories while sleep-deprived and under physical duress.

Both Andrew East and Kody Brown were disqualified in this stage for failing to apply the training and tactics.

Meanwhile, LaPaglia voluntarily withdrew just ten minutes before the finish, making the final two’s victory on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4 official.

Gia Giudice, speaking after the win, said:



"Shawn and I are going to be bonded for life. We completed the selection. I truly didn't think that I was going to be able to do it. I knew I had to persevere and push through for myself and my family, and also, most importantly, the DS, because they really believed in me.



Johnson East added,



"They literally strip away people's core, and it's a very humbling experience. … I learned that you can't just tune the world out and get your job done. You have to be able to balance both."



Season 4 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test aired on Fox beginning September 25, 2025, and featured 18 celebrity recruits undergoing Special-Forces-style selection tasks in Morocco.

The final five standing heading into the last day were Kody Brown, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson East, Brianna LaPaglia and Gia Giudice.

Final challenge & eliminations

On the last day, the recruits were subjected to intense mental and physical tests.

One of the culminating tasks was a simulated capture and interrogation where the directing staff (DS) monitored their cover stories and resilience under sleep deprivation and duress.

During interrogation, Andrew East faltered, telling an interrogator,



"No, no, no, no, no … Let me tell you something. You’ve made the mistake, son."



He was then dismissed from the course for failing to apply the tactics and training.

Kody Brown received the same fate shortly afterward, with DS stating:



"He knows what he needs to do, but he's not willing to do it."



He, too, was disqualified.

Brianna LaPaglia withdrew just minutes before the end, after the buried-alive simulation pushed her to admit,



"I lied. I’m here with Special Forces."



That left only Shawn Johnson East and Gia Giudice.

They completed the final coffin simulation and heard from the DS:



"Congratulations. You have both successfully passed this course."



Why they won

Both survivors demonstrated resilience under pressure, remained truthful to their cover stories, and applied the tactics and mental training of the course when others did not.

Gia Giudice described the journey:



"I truly didn't think that I was going to be able to do it. I knew I had to persevere…"



Meanwhile, Johnson East acknowledged the unique mental challenge:



"The mental part was 100% harder for me… It was just confusing and manipulating. It was a lot. But I’m really proud we finished it."



What it means

The win marks a historic moment for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test—only the second time in the show’s four-season run that a female duo has passed the full selection.

It highlights the shift in the cast dynamic: while former NFL and NBA athletes struggled under mental stress, an Olympic gymnast and an influencer persevered.

The outcome could influence future casting and the show’s tone.

Stay tuned for more updates.