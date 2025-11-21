"This is the most difficult situation": Marciano Brunette breaks silence on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fame Demi Engemann's accusations

Marciano Brunette addressed the allegations made by The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 premiered on November 13, 2025, on Hulu saw the MomTok influencers questioning whether Demi Engemann had any physical contact with Marciano Brunette during their trip to Brunette.

During the crossover of The Vanderpump Rules and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Brunette admitted that he felt an instant “connection” to Engemann in a confessional, “not only physically” but emotionally, too. He even kissed her on the cheeks and hugged her in one moment.

Later, Demi Engemann alleged on her appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast that she was groped at the Vanderpump Villa by a man whom she did not name, and claimed that any touch that took place between her and Brunette was unwanted and not consensual.

Now, Brunette's representative gave a heartfelt exclusive statement to PEOPLE on November 20, 2025, where he addressed the accusations, stating:

"I want to be absolutely clear: I am taking this matter extremely seriously. This is the most difficult situation I have ever faced, and the allegations against me are not only entirely false but profoundly damaging. I remain committed to addressing this issue fully and transparently."

What happened between Marciano Brunette and Demi Engemann on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Marciano Brunette has finally spoken out following Demi Engemann’s allegations that he engaged in “unwanted touch” during the cast’s trip to Italy, which is now followed and further expanded in season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

In an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE, Marciano directly addressed the claims, calling it the most difficult situation, and the allegations made against him are entirely false and profoundly damaging.

Earlier, Marciano admitted on camera that he kissed Demi, but Demi maintained that any physical contact was unwanted. In one emotional confessional, she stated,

"Everyone is going to handle these kinds of situations differently. You never deserve unwanted touch. No matter what it looks like, no matter what your relationship was like before or after, unwanted touch is unwanted touch."

Demi had initially spoken about the incident back in May during an appearance on The Viall Files, saying she had been groped during the trip, though she did not name the person at the time.

Shortly after that podcast appearance, Marciano went public on Instagram to dispute her claims.

In a video posted on May 20, Marciano insisted that the allegations were false and shared the screenshots of Demi responding to his Instagram Stories, eventually giving him her phone number.

“If that were the case, why are you following me?” he said in the video. “Why are you giving me your phone number and proceed to have multiple hours of conversation and have a continued relationship after that? It doesn’t make sense to me whatsoever.”

At the time of the Get Real event hosted by Hulu on April 22, 2025, the women were shocked to find Marciano missing from the event and then saw him taking digs at Demi, blaming her for allegedly being behind him not getting invited to the event.

He posted a video, writing on Instagram:

"uninvited from the function because a 30-year-old Mormon wife is scared to tell her husband the truth."

Engemann later commented on a fan post about the drama, writing:

“Grown men acting like a child cause they couldn’t bag a woman that was beyond out of their league and MARRIED <<< the clout chasing is on another level.” In a following comment, she claimed Brunette was uninvited “because he’s a sexual predator that can’t keep his hands to himself, not because I’m hiding anything from my husband.”

All the episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 are streaming now on Hulu.

Stay tuned for more updates.