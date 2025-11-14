The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum Taylor Frankie Paul makes a shocking allegation at Dakota Mortensen

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Hulu)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum Taylor Frankie Paul has made a shocking allegation about her ex-partner, Dakota Mortensen. As season 3 has recently premiered on Hulu, the television star revealed that Dakota has allegedly been s*****g with one of her mother’s buddies.

While the woman’s name was not revealed, Taylor referred to her as a family friend. She further revealed that she has been a family friend for years, thus making this news all the more devastating.

After a confrontation, Dakota seemingly admitted to the allegation and further claimed that it was the woman who sent him a “series of suggestive photos.” Taylor expressed her disgust at the whole situation while saying that the woman is basically a family member and is close to the family, as she pointed out

“She's at our Christmases. She's at everything."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum Taylor Frankie Paul confronts ex Dakota Mortensen

As Taylor moves ahead and decides to confront the woman, she seemingly denies it and somewhat wants to shut the conversation down altogether. Taylor further revealed that even Dakota refused to talk about it any further on camera. Dakota later said on TikTok,

“I am not having a kid with anybody. I haven’t slept with anyone since I have dated Taylor until now. If anybody wants to try to prove that wrong, by all means be my guest.”

Taylor further revealed that Dakota has refused to film more scenes for the show if the whole accusation is brought up, and he eventually did not appear in the last episode of the season. Taylor Frankie had earlier opened up on a confessional, saying that she is seeing things in a new light after a family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"It's hard because the goal is to focus on a healthy co-parenting relationship, but ever since I found out about my family member, there has been something in me that's, like, 'We need to be thankful for what we have,' because we don't know the last time we're going to talk to somebody. And so, in this moment, there is a part of me that's, 'Oh. I do love him,' but it's also confusing."

Taylor Frankie Paul gets candid about the situation and calls it “gross”

After the television star discovered the whole story, Taylor Frankie was quick to respond as she said that it just makes her so "grossed out," while further explaining that she had not told her mom, Liann, about the recent development as she was so excited about Taylor's upcoming press. Taylor voiced her frustration about the whole thing as she believed that things were getting between Dakota and her, she said,

“I'm heading to one of the biggest weeks in my career. I have a huge interview with Jimmy Kimmel. I got invited to that opportunity. I have my press, our premiere, and I am gonna truly have to disassociate. I can't believe it. This is not mendable. I think that what broke my heart is that maybe I had a glimmer of hope this last week, but now there's like nothing. I'll never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever consider you ever again."

