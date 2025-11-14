The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Layla Taylor and Miranda Hope open up about keeping their children away from the limelight

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" visit the Empire State Building on November 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Layla Taylor and Miranda Hope have recently opened up about keeping their personal lives away from the media limelight. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, season 3, premiered on Thursday, November 13, on Hulu.

The television personalities have pointed out the irony of the situation. Despite being on a reality television series, the two best friends have decided to keep their kids off camera, although motherhood is at the core of everything MomTok does.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Layla Taylor and Miranda Hope get candid about motherhood

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Layla Taylor and Miranda Hope discussed keeping their children out of the limelight while maintaining their boundaries. In an interview with People on Thursday, Layla said,

“It's hard for sure. I think that people assume because we don't share our kids and we don't post them as much as mommy influencers do that we're not around them. But I think I can speak for both me and Miranda, we are with our kids the majority of the time, and it's challenging, but I think for me personally, they didn't sign up for this world that I'm a part of."

Layla Taylor said that while she is very proud of her job and loves showing up to work every day, her kids did not consent to be a part of this crazy life, so she just wants to protect them.

While calling it her number one priority at the end of the day, Taylor admitted that she is just protecting her little ones from anything scary, and that is what she wants to do as their mother.

Miranda Hope talks about keeping her “boundaries intact”

Miranda Hope also shares a similar sentiment to Taylor when it comes to keeping their little ones away from the limelight, as Hope thinks that it can be hard to “compartmentalise all of the drama for sure.” The television star added,

"The way that I try to view it is when I show up to hard scenes and I get mic'd, that's me clocking in. And when I hand in that mic, that's me trying to mentally clock out."

Miranda further discussed her friendship with Layla, noting that she can confide without worrying, and she feels truly safe and secure in having that kind of friendship with someone within the group.

Layla Taylor has also discussed her friendship with Miranda, stating that having a safe place in this experience is very important, and it helps her to have someone she can turn to at the end of scenes.

"I feel like Miranda and I connect on a lot of levels, both being single moms. We both see a lot of things very similarly, and it's awesome. I feel like season one and season two, that might be why it was harder to speak up."

Stay tuned for more updates.