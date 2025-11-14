"It takes two to tango": The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jessi says "toxic dynamic" with Jordan sparked the betrayal

Jessi Ngatikaura from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 premiered with all ten episodes on November 13, 2025.

At the center of the drama this season was Jessi Ngatikaura, who was previously accused of having an affair with Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Brunette in the closing segment of season 2 of the show.

In season 3, she admitted to having an “emotional affair” with Marciano, but continued to dismiss allegations about having an intimate relationship with the Vanderpump Villa star.

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, published on November 13, 2025, Jessi opened up about the tension in her marriage with Jordan, which, she believed, motivated her to cross her limits.



“I would say we both made mistakes for sure. Mine being the affair and his being the emotional abuse, but I think it takes two to tango. And having that toxic dynamic definitely got me into the mindset of where I was and why I did what I did,” Jessi said.



While The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star did not shy away from taking accountability for her own shortcomings, she also wanted to point out the circumstantial factors that influenced her decisions.

On the other hand, Jordan also owned up to his faults, admitting that he disappointed Jessi in multiple ways.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi opens up about Jordan's treatment of her







While speaking with PEOPLE, Jessi expressed concerns over Jordan’s explosive behavior toward her.

She admitted that his behavior was not “super normal,” but at the same time, she stated that she was “used to it.”

Highlighting how those behavioral patterns seeped into everyday life, Jessi noted that only after she was already involved in the process did she realize how serious the issue was.

And at that point, she said, “You can’t do much about it.”



“So, I would say over time, I started to realize it. And then I just had a glass-breaking moment when I left him in [season 3], where I was like, ‘I have to do something or else this is never going to change,” she added.



In season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jessi and Jordan had a 90-day separation, during which they sought therapy and reflected on themselves.

According to Jessi, Jordan’s treatment of her played a role in prompting her to do what she did with Marciano.

Reflecting on his “toxic” attitude, Jessi added that his behavior was “20 times worse” when the cameras were not around.

Even on camera, Jordan did not hesitate to bluntly express himself without worrying about the effect it would have on his wife.



“I was surprised Jordan showed that side of himself on camera, but that is kind of what opened up us sharing that side of our story and the toxic dynamic we did have,” Jessi said.



The female star believed the publicization of her affair, as well as Jordan’s behavior, turned out to be beneficial for both of them, as it compelled them to seek therapy and rework themselves.

Elsewhere, Jordan also owned up to his mistakes, saying:



“At the time in my life, I was deeply unhealed, and as the saying goes, hurt people hurt people. That doesn’t excuse my behavior in any way; it’s something I’ve had to face and take full responsibility for.”



With the help of therapy and a determination to renew himself, Jordan revealed that he now focused on being “the best father and husband” he could be.

He also shared that he felt “deep remorse” for everything he put Jessi through.

Are Jessi and Jordan still together?

In an interview with E! News, published on November 13, Jessi revealed that she and Jordan were “back together” and had been working to rebuild their marriage.



“I think a situation like ours it’s going to take time. It’s not going to be something that’s just amazing overnight,” she said.



In the season 3 finale, the couple reunited after their 90-day break and agreed to give their relationship another chance.

The lie detector test, which Jessi took to confirm that she had only kissed Marciano and not been physically intimate with him, also helped Jordan regain trust in her.

The couple married in 2020, and share three children – Jagger, Jovi, and 13-year-old Peyton from Jordan’s previous relationship.

Stay tuned for more updates.