Amazon FTC Settlement Explained: Who's Eligible and How to Collect

HAYDOCK, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: The Amazon logo is displayed outside Amazon UK MAN8 Warehouse on October 15, 2023 in Haydock, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Amazon is set to return money to some customers following a landmark $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. On September 25, the FTC said they made a deal to settle the big case they started against the online big store in 2023. The court case said that Amazon pushed many people to join Prime while making it hard for them to leave. The FTC called this act tricky.

Amazon pledges a clearer Prime sign-up and cancellation process

Amazon has made a deal that will lead to changes on its site, but the firm did not say it broke any laws. In their words, Amazon made clear its push for clear info, saying it tries to make it easy for people to join and leave Prime. The business also pointed out the good things it offers to millions of Prime users all over the world and showed its plan to make being a member better in the coming years. In their words:

"We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up or cancel their Prime membership, and to offer substantial value for our many millions of loyal Prime members around the world... We will continue to do so, and look forward to what we'll deliver for Prime members in the coming years."

Amazon settlement could pay some Prime members up to $51

Amazon has reached a settlement that could provide certain Prime members with a cash payout. A court decision said that customers who joined Prime from June 23, 2019, to June 23, 2025, can be eligible if they had trouble ending their service or got in through certain "challenged" sign-up pages.

This includes the Universal Prime Decision Page, Shipping Option Select Page, Prime Video sign-up flow, or Single Page Checkout. The money from the deal will be given out in two parts: an auto pay for those who didn't use it much, and a claim system for others. According to USA Today, Customers might get up to $51 based on their paid membership fees.

